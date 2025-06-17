AFYREN's NEOXY Plant Hits Milestone, Launching New Growth Phase

AFYREN NEOXY has achieved continuous production, marking a new phase in AFYREN's industrial strategy and enabling acceleration in commercialization.

The plant has produced hundreds of tons of bio-based acids, with €165 million in revenue secured through contracts to be executed in the coming years.

AFYREN aims for significant production revenue in 2025, estimated in the low single-digit million euros range, with the plant expected to break even within a few quarters.

AFYREN plans to build and operate three plants, generating a combined €150 million in revenue at full capacity, with a target Group EBITDA margin of around 30%.

The company is exploring a phased approach to consolidate achievements and leverage operational experience before developing additional plants.

AFYREN's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is a joint venture with Bpifrance’s SPI fund, based in France, and the company is expanding its presence in Thailand and the Americas.

