    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsA.F.Y.R.E.N. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu A.F.Y.R.E.N.
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AFYREN's NEOXY Plant Hits Milestone, Launching New Growth Phase

    AFYREN NEOXY's continuous production marks a pivotal moment, setting the stage for ambitious growth and global expansion.

    • AFYREN NEOXY has achieved continuous production, marking a new phase in AFYREN's industrial strategy and enabling acceleration in commercialization.
    • The plant has produced hundreds of tons of bio-based acids, with €165 million in revenue secured through contracts to be executed in the coming years.
    • AFYREN aims for significant production revenue in 2025, estimated in the low single-digit million euros range, with the plant expected to break even within a few quarters.
    • AFYREN plans to build and operate three plants, generating a combined €150 million in revenue at full capacity, with a target Group EBITDA margin of around 30%.
    • The company is exploring a phased approach to consolidate achievements and leverage operational experience before developing additional plants.
    • AFYREN's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is a joint venture with Bpifrance’s SPI fund, based in France, and the company is expanding its presence in Thailand and the Americas.

    The price of A.F.Y.R.E.N. at the time of the news was 2,6625EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,98 % since publication.


    A.F.Y.R.E.N.

    +4,58 %
    -6,41 %
    +9,96 %
    -17,05 %
    -32,96 %
    -76,11 %
    -63,70 %
    ISIN:FR0014005AC9WKN:A3C29M





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    AFYREN's NEOXY Plant Hits Milestone, Launching New Growth Phase AFYREN NEOXY's continuous production marks a pivotal moment, setting the stage for ambitious growth and global expansion.