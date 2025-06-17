    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPlan Optik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Plan Optik
    Plan Optik AG Restructures for a Brighter Future

    PLANOPTIK AG is merging its subsidiaries to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, focusing on core microsystems technology while spinning off the AIRTUNE business into a new entity.

    • PLANOPTIK AG is restructuring by merging its subsidiaries MMT GmbH and Little Things Factory GmbH into a single entity to streamline operations.
    • The merger aims to consolidate core activities and market most products under the unified PLANOPTIK brand.
    • All three companies involved are focused on microsystems technology and share production and administrative structures.
    • The integration is expected to enhance efficiency, particularly in wafer-based manufacturing processes used across various product lines.
    • The restructuring will prioritize profitable microsystems technology products while reducing smaller, less profitable activities.
    • The AIRTUNE business area will be spun off into a new subsidiary, AIRTUNE GmbH, due to its lower sales contribution.

    The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 3,2600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,45 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE000A0HGQS8WKN:A0HGQS





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
