Plan Optik AG Restructures for a Brighter Future

PLANOPTIK AG is restructuring by merging its subsidiaries MMT GmbH and Little Things Factory GmbH into a single entity to streamline operations.

The merger aims to consolidate core activities and market most products under the unified PLANOPTIK brand.

All three companies involved are focused on microsystems technology and share production and administrative structures.

The integration is expected to enhance efficiency, particularly in wafer-based manufacturing processes used across various product lines.

The restructuring will prioritize profitable microsystems technology products while reducing smaller, less profitable activities.

The AIRTUNE business area will be spun off into a new subsidiary, AIRTUNE GmbH, due to its lower sales contribution.

