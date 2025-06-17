MedHub-AI and Terumo partner to market AI-based FFR in Japan
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) ,
pioneer of AI-based FFR "AutocathFFR" software, today announced a distribution
agreement with Terumo Corporation to bring AutocathFFR ® , its groundbreaking
AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), to the Japanese market. This
partnership marks a new era in coronary physiology assessment where AI
technology delivers superior confidence, reproducibility, and clinical accuracy
compared to conventional 3D FFR methodologies.
Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is a commonly used technique in cardiac
catheterization for assessing the extent of blood flow reduction in narrowed
coronary arteries.
pioneer of AI-based FFR "AutocathFFR" software, today announced a distribution
agreement with Terumo Corporation to bring AutocathFFR ® , its groundbreaking
AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), to the Japanese market. This
partnership marks a new era in coronary physiology assessment where AI
technology delivers superior confidence, reproducibility, and clinical accuracy
compared to conventional 3D FFR methodologies.
Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is a commonly used technique in cardiac
catheterization for assessing the extent of blood flow reduction in narrowed
coronary arteries.
Traditionally, this procedure involves administering a vasodilatory drug to
dilate the blood vessels, followed by the insertion of a guidewire equipped with
a pressure sensor into the coronary artery. The sensor measures intravascular
pressure changes to determine the FFR value, enabling physicians to assess the
severity of arterial blockages.
AutocathFFR ® revolutionizes this standard of care by calculating precise FFR
values, fully automatically, directly from routine X-ray coronary angiograms
using advanced AI algorithms, eliminating the need for invasive guidewires with
a pressure sensor or drug-induced vessel dilation. AutocathFFR ® delivers fast,
hands-free consistent FFR results in just 37 seconds, empowering cardiologists
with precise, reproducible values that minimize operator variability and enhance
overall workflow reliability.
"Our partnership with Terumo represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of
cardiac care," said Or Bruch-El, CEO of MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) .
"Together, we are ushering in a new era where AI empowers physicians with
unmatched speed, accuracy, and reliability. AutocathFFR ® overcomes the
limitations of traditional and existing 3D-based FFR approaches that often rely
on subjective interpretation and operator skill. This is a leap forward toward
fully standardized and scalable coronary diagnostics. He added"
"Terumo offers a variety of medical devices designed for high operability and
enhanced therapeutic outcomes for patients, covering the comprehensive process
of catheter diagnosis and treatment," said Mitsuhiro Tanba, General Manager,
Terumo Interventional Systems Japan, Cardiac and Vascular Company, Terumo
Corporation. "With this partnership with MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) ,
we will expand our product lineup in the cardiovascular field, offering a wider
range of options to healthcare professionals and contributing to the improvement
of the quality of life for patients."
AutocathFFR ® is built on an advanced AI approach that allows MedHub-AI to
continually enhance performance, launch improved software versions, and respond
to clinical needs with ever-greater precision and usability. The company is
currently progressing through the final stages of its regulatory pathway and
expects to receive FDA approval within months, marking a pivotal milestone
toward broader clinical adoption and global market expansion.
About MedHub-AI
MedHub-AI is transforming the field of coronary artery disease diagnostics with
AutocathFFR ® , the world's leading AI-powered image-based FFR solution. Focused
on enabling fast, reproducible, and non-invasive coronary assessments, MedHub-AI
is helping clinicians deliver more informed and timely care while advancing the
shift toward precision medicine in cardiology.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147486/MedHub_logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712366/Terumo_MedHub_AutocathFFR.jpg
Contacts:
MedHub (http://www.medhub-ai.com/)
Or Bruch-El, Founder & CEO
Email: mailto:Or@medhub-ai.com
Yarden Bruch-El, COO
Email: mailto:Yarden@medhub-ai.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medhub-ai-and-
terumo-partner-to-market-ai-based-ffr-in-japan-302483011.html
Contact:
Or Bruch-El: +972525832020,
Yarden Bruch-El: +972542851221
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180035/6056910
OTS: MedHub; Terumo
dilate the blood vessels, followed by the insertion of a guidewire equipped with
a pressure sensor into the coronary artery. The sensor measures intravascular
pressure changes to determine the FFR value, enabling physicians to assess the
severity of arterial blockages.
AutocathFFR ® revolutionizes this standard of care by calculating precise FFR
values, fully automatically, directly from routine X-ray coronary angiograms
using advanced AI algorithms, eliminating the need for invasive guidewires with
a pressure sensor or drug-induced vessel dilation. AutocathFFR ® delivers fast,
hands-free consistent FFR results in just 37 seconds, empowering cardiologists
with precise, reproducible values that minimize operator variability and enhance
overall workflow reliability.
"Our partnership with Terumo represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of
cardiac care," said Or Bruch-El, CEO of MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) .
"Together, we are ushering in a new era where AI empowers physicians with
unmatched speed, accuracy, and reliability. AutocathFFR ® overcomes the
limitations of traditional and existing 3D-based FFR approaches that often rely
on subjective interpretation and operator skill. This is a leap forward toward
fully standardized and scalable coronary diagnostics. He added"
"Terumo offers a variety of medical devices designed for high operability and
enhanced therapeutic outcomes for patients, covering the comprehensive process
of catheter diagnosis and treatment," said Mitsuhiro Tanba, General Manager,
Terumo Interventional Systems Japan, Cardiac and Vascular Company, Terumo
Corporation. "With this partnership with MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) ,
we will expand our product lineup in the cardiovascular field, offering a wider
range of options to healthcare professionals and contributing to the improvement
of the quality of life for patients."
AutocathFFR ® is built on an advanced AI approach that allows MedHub-AI to
continually enhance performance, launch improved software versions, and respond
to clinical needs with ever-greater precision and usability. The company is
currently progressing through the final stages of its regulatory pathway and
expects to receive FDA approval within months, marking a pivotal milestone
toward broader clinical adoption and global market expansion.
About MedHub-AI
MedHub-AI is transforming the field of coronary artery disease diagnostics with
AutocathFFR ® , the world's leading AI-powered image-based FFR solution. Focused
on enabling fast, reproducible, and non-invasive coronary assessments, MedHub-AI
is helping clinicians deliver more informed and timely care while advancing the
shift toward precision medicine in cardiology.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147486/MedHub_logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712366/Terumo_MedHub_AutocathFFR.jpg
Contacts:
MedHub (http://www.medhub-ai.com/)
Or Bruch-El, Founder & CEO
Email: mailto:Or@medhub-ai.com
Yarden Bruch-El, COO
Email: mailto:Yarden@medhub-ai.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medhub-ai-and-
terumo-partner-to-market-ai-based-ffr-in-japan-302483011.html
Contact:
Or Bruch-El: +972525832020,
Yarden Bruch-El: +972542851221
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180035/6056910
OTS: MedHub; Terumo
Autor folgen