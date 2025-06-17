MedHub-AI and Terumo partner to market AI-based FFR in Japan

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) ,

pioneer of AI-based FFR "AutocathFFR" software, today announced a distribution

agreement with Terumo Corporation to bring AutocathFFR ® , its groundbreaking

AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), to the Japanese market. This

partnership marks a new era in coronary physiology assessment where AI

technology delivers superior confidence, reproducibility, and clinical accuracy

compared to conventional 3D FFR methodologies.



Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is a commonly used technique in cardiac

catheterization for assessing the extent of blood flow reduction in narrowed

coronary arteries.





Traditionally, this procedure involves administering a vasodilatory drug to

dilate the blood vessels, followed by the insertion of a guidewire equipped with

a pressure sensor into the coronary artery. The sensor measures intravascular

pressure changes to determine the FFR value, enabling physicians to assess the

severity of arterial blockages.



AutocathFFR ® revolutionizes this standard of care by calculating precise FFR

values, fully automatically, directly from routine X-ray coronary angiograms

using advanced AI algorithms, eliminating the need for invasive guidewires with

a pressure sensor or drug-induced vessel dilation. AutocathFFR ® delivers fast,

hands-free consistent FFR results in just 37 seconds, empowering cardiologists

with precise, reproducible values that minimize operator variability and enhance

overall workflow reliability.



"Our partnership with Terumo represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of

cardiac care," said Or Bruch-El, CEO of MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) .

"Together, we are ushering in a new era where AI empowers physicians with

unmatched speed, accuracy, and reliability. AutocathFFR ® overcomes the

limitations of traditional and existing 3D-based FFR approaches that often rely

on subjective interpretation and operator skill. This is a leap forward toward

fully standardized and scalable coronary diagnostics. He added"



"Terumo offers a variety of medical devices designed for high operability and

enhanced therapeutic outcomes for patients, covering the comprehensive process

of catheter diagnosis and treatment," said Mitsuhiro Tanba, General Manager,

Terumo Interventional Systems Japan, Cardiac and Vascular Company, Terumo

Corporation. "With this partnership with MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) ,

we will expand our product lineup in the cardiovascular field, offering a wider

range of options to healthcare professionals and contributing to the improvement

of the quality of life for patients."



AutocathFFR ® is built on an advanced AI approach that allows MedHub-AI to

continually enhance performance, launch improved software versions, and respond

to clinical needs with ever-greater precision and usability. The company is

currently progressing through the final stages of its regulatory pathway and

expects to receive FDA approval within months, marking a pivotal milestone

toward broader clinical adoption and global market expansion.



About MedHub-AI



MedHub-AI is transforming the field of coronary artery disease diagnostics with

AutocathFFR ® , the world's leading AI-powered image-based FFR solution. Focused

on enabling fast, reproducible, and non-invasive coronary assessments, MedHub-AI

is helping clinicians deliver more informed and timely care while advancing the

shift toward precision medicine in cardiology.



