    MedHub-AI and Terumo partner to market AI-based FFR in Japan

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) ,
    pioneer of AI-based FFR "AutocathFFR" software, today announced a distribution
    agreement with Terumo Corporation to bring AutocathFFR ® , its groundbreaking
    AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), to the Japanese market. This
    partnership marks a new era in coronary physiology assessment where AI
    technology delivers superior confidence, reproducibility, and clinical accuracy
    compared to conventional 3D FFR methodologies.

    Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is a commonly used technique in cardiac
    catheterization for assessing the extent of blood flow reduction in narrowed
    coronary arteries.

    Traditionally, this procedure involves administering a vasodilatory drug to
    dilate the blood vessels, followed by the insertion of a guidewire equipped with
    a pressure sensor into the coronary artery. The sensor measures intravascular
    pressure changes to determine the FFR value, enabling physicians to assess the
    severity of arterial blockages.

    AutocathFFR ® revolutionizes this standard of care by calculating precise FFR
    values, fully automatically, directly from routine X-ray coronary angiograms
    using advanced AI algorithms, eliminating the need for invasive guidewires with
    a pressure sensor or drug-induced vessel dilation. AutocathFFR ® delivers fast,
    hands-free consistent FFR results in just 37 seconds, empowering cardiologists
    with precise, reproducible values that minimize operator variability and enhance
    overall workflow reliability.

    "Our partnership with Terumo represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of
    cardiac care," said Or Bruch-El, CEO of MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) .
    "Together, we are ushering in a new era where AI empowers physicians with
    unmatched speed, accuracy, and reliability. AutocathFFR ® overcomes the
    limitations of traditional and existing 3D-based FFR approaches that often rely
    on subjective interpretation and operator skill. This is a leap forward toward
    fully standardized and scalable coronary diagnostics. He added"

    "Terumo offers a variety of medical devices designed for high operability and
    enhanced therapeutic outcomes for patients, covering the comprehensive process
    of catheter diagnosis and treatment," said Mitsuhiro Tanba, General Manager,
    Terumo Interventional Systems Japan, Cardiac and Vascular Company, Terumo
    Corporation. "With this partnership with MedHub-AI (http://www.medhub-ai.com/) ,
    we will expand our product lineup in the cardiovascular field, offering a wider
    range of options to healthcare professionals and contributing to the improvement
    of the quality of life for patients."

    AutocathFFR ® is built on an advanced AI approach that allows MedHub-AI to
    continually enhance performance, launch improved software versions, and respond
    to clinical needs with ever-greater precision and usability. The company is
    currently progressing through the final stages of its regulatory pathway and
    expects to receive FDA approval within months, marking a pivotal milestone
    toward broader clinical adoption and global market expansion.

    About MedHub-AI

    MedHub-AI is transforming the field of coronary artery disease diagnostics with
    AutocathFFR ® , the world's leading AI-powered image-based FFR solution. Focused
    on enabling fast, reproducible, and non-invasive coronary assessments, MedHub-AI
    is helping clinicians deliver more informed and timely care while advancing the
    shift toward precision medicine in cardiology.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147486/MedHub_logo.jpg

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712366/Terumo_MedHub_AutocathFFR.jpg

    Contacts:

    MedHub (http://www.medhub-ai.com/)

    Or Bruch-El, Founder & CEO

    Email: mailto:Or@medhub-ai.com

    Yarden Bruch-El, COO

    Email: mailto:Yarden@medhub-ai.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medhub-ai-and-
    terumo-partner-to-market-ai-based-ffr-in-japan-302483011.html

    Contact:

    Or Bruch-El: +972525832020,
    Yarden Bruch-El: +972542851221

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180035/6056910
    OTS: MedHub; Terumo




