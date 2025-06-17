Aduna partners with SoftBank Corp. to expand network API access in Japan
Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
aggregator of network APIs, today announced that it has entered into a strategic
commercial partnership with SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") as part of a Memorandum
of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration will focus on expanding developer
access to standardized telecom APIs and supporting industry-wide initiatives
such as the GSMA Open Gateway.
The engagement aligns with industry efforts to simplify how developers interact
with network functions by building on the foundations of the CAMARA open-source
project. Together, Aduna and SoftBank will help enable cross-operator alignment
and faster implementation of programmable telco capabilities across markets.
aggregator of network APIs, today announced that it has entered into a strategic
commercial partnership with SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") as part of a Memorandum
of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration will focus on expanding developer
access to standardized telecom APIs and supporting industry-wide initiatives
such as the GSMA Open Gateway.
The engagement aligns with industry efforts to simplify how developers interact
with network functions by building on the foundations of the CAMARA open-source
project. Together, Aduna and SoftBank will help enable cross-operator alignment
and faster implementation of programmable telco capabilities across markets.
By combining SoftBank's advanced infrastructure and digital expertise with
Aduna's unified integration platform, the two companies aim to lower barriers
for innovation and make it easier for businesses to embed connectivity
intelligence into their applications. This partnership further expands Aduna's
reach in Asia and reinforces the importance of interoperable, carrier-grade APIs
as building blocks for the future of enterprise services, fintech, mobility, and
beyond.
About SoftBank Corp.
Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution -
Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates
telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its
strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields
in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its
telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and
Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform
Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI
data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language
with 1 trillion parameters, SoftBank is integrating AI with radio access
networks (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social
infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/
About Aduna
Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom
operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate
innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T,
Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,
Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner
platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network
APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the
CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna
provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user
experiences, and drive industry growth.
To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit http://www.adunaglobal.com/
.
Media Contact:
Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.com
Tel: +46 10 719 69 92
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710974/Aduna_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-partners-with-softbank-
corp-to-expand-network-api-access-in-japan-302481801.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180037/6057027
OTS: Aduna
Aduna's unified integration platform, the two companies aim to lower barriers
for innovation and make it easier for businesses to embed connectivity
intelligence into their applications. This partnership further expands Aduna's
reach in Asia and reinforces the importance of interoperable, carrier-grade APIs
as building blocks for the future of enterprise services, fintech, mobility, and
beyond.
About SoftBank Corp.
Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution -
Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates
telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its
strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields
in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its
telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and
Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform
Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI
data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language
with 1 trillion parameters, SoftBank is integrating AI with radio access
networks (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social
infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/
About Aduna
Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom
operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate
innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T,
Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,
Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner
platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network
APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the
CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna
provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user
experiences, and drive industry growth.
To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit http://www.adunaglobal.com/
.
Media Contact:
Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.com
Tel: +46 10 719 69 92
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710974/Aduna_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-partners-with-softbank-
corp-to-expand-network-api-access-in-japan-302481801.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180037/6057027
OTS: Aduna
Autor folgen