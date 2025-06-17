Aduna partners with SoftBank Corp. to expand network API access in Japan

Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global

aggregator of network APIs, today announced that it has entered into a strategic

commercial partnership with SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") as part of a Memorandum

of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration will focus on expanding developer

access to standardized telecom APIs and supporting industry-wide initiatives

such as the GSMA Open Gateway.



The engagement aligns with industry efforts to simplify how developers interact

with network functions by building on the foundations of the CAMARA open-source

project. Together, Aduna and SoftBank will help enable cross-operator alignment

and faster implementation of programmable telco capabilities across markets.







Aduna's unified integration platform, the two companies aim to lower barriers

for innovation and make it easier for businesses to embed connectivity

intelligence into their applications. This partnership further expands Aduna's

reach in Asia and reinforces the importance of interoperable, carrier-grade APIs

as building blocks for the future of enterprise services, fintech, mobility, and

beyond.



About SoftBank Corp.



Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution -

Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates

telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its

strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields

in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its

telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and

Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform

Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI

data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language

with 1 trillion parameters, SoftBank is integrating AI with radio access

networks (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social

infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/



About Aduna



Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom

operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate

innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T,

Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,

Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner

platforms include

APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the

CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna

provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user

experiences, and drive industry growth.



To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit http://www.adunaglobal.com/

.



