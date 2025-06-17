    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Aduna partners with SoftBank Corp. to expand network API access in Japan

    Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
    aggregator of network APIs, today announced that it has entered into a strategic
    commercial partnership with SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") as part of a Memorandum
    of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration will focus on expanding developer
    access to standardized telecom APIs and supporting industry-wide initiatives
    such as the GSMA Open Gateway.

    The engagement aligns with industry efforts to simplify how developers interact
    with network functions by building on the foundations of the CAMARA open-source
    project. Together, Aduna and SoftBank will help enable cross-operator alignment
    and faster implementation of programmable telco capabilities across markets.

    By combining SoftBank's advanced infrastructure and digital expertise with
    Aduna's unified integration platform, the two companies aim to lower barriers
    for innovation and make it easier for businesses to embed connectivity
    intelligence into their applications. This partnership further expands Aduna's
    reach in Asia and reinforces the importance of interoperable, carrier-grade APIs
    as building blocks for the future of enterprise services, fintech, mobility, and
    beyond.

    About SoftBank Corp.

    Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution -
    Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates
    telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its
    strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields
    in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its
    telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and
    Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform
    Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI
    data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language
    with 1 trillion parameters, SoftBank is integrating AI with radio access
    networks (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social
    infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/

    About Aduna

    Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom
    operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate
    innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network
    Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: AT&T,
    Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,
    Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner
    platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network
    APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the
    CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna
    provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user
    experiences, and drive industry growth.

    To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit http://www.adunaglobal.com/
    .

    Media Contact:

    Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.com
    Tel: +46 10 719 69 92
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710974/Aduna_Logo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-partners-with-softbank-
    corp-to-expand-network-api-access-in-japan-302481801.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180037/6057027
    OTS: Aduna




