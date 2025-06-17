    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    129 Aufrufe 129 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vietjet will 100 Airbus-Jets bestellen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Airbus erhält Vorvertrag über 100 A321neo-Jets.
    • Vietjet könnte Bestellung um 50 Jets erweitern.
    • Boeing bleibt weiterhin ohne neue Bestellungen.
    Vietjet will 100 Airbus-Jets bestellen
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    LE BOURGET (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat am zweiten Tag der Paris Air Show einen weiteren Großauftrag an Land gezogen. Die vietnamesische Fluggesellschaft Vietjet unterzeichnete am Dienstag in Le Bourget einen Vorvertrag über 100 Mittelstreckenjets in der Langversion A321neo, wie der Dax-Konzern auf der Messe mitteilte. Der Auftrag könne noch um weitere 50 Maschinen wachsen, hieß es weiter.

    Bereits zum Messestart am Montag hatte Airbus mit mehreren Großaufträgen gepunktet. Und Vietjet hatte erst Ende Mai 20 Airbus-Großraumjets vom Typ A330neo geordert.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    21.924,85€
    Basispreis
    16,12
    Ask
    × 14,98
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.046,43€
    Basispreis
    15,19
    Ask
    × 14,95
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Beim Airbus-Konkurrenten Boeing aus den USA blieb es auch am Dienstag zumindest bis zur Mittagszeit ruhig. Schon am Montag hatte er keine Flugzeugbestellungen gemeldet.

    Der Hersteller muss nach Jahren der Krise einen weiteren herben Schlag verkraften: Vergangene Woche stürzte eine Boeing 787 von Air India mit 242 Menschen an Bord ab. Nur ein Passagier überlebte, und am Boden starben weitere Menschen./stw/jha/

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,46 % und einem Kurs von 173,8 auf Tradegate (17. Juni 2025, 12:48 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -2,35 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,75 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 127,08 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 181,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 175,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 185,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +9,06 %/+15,29 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vietjet will 100 Airbus-Jets bestellen Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat am zweiten Tag der Paris Air Show einen weiteren Großauftrag an Land gezogen. Die vietnamesische Fluggesellschaft Vietjet unterzeichnete am Dienstag in Le Bourget einen Vorvertrag über 100 Mittelstreckenjets …