Aduna collaborates with NTT DOCOMO to strengthen global network API ecosystem with Japan launch, enabling scalable innovation

Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global

aggregator of network APIs, and NTT DOCOMO, Inc., one of Japan's leading mobile

operators with over 91 million subscribers, today announced an intention to

enter a strategic collaboration under a Memorandum of Understanding to bring

network APIs to developers and enterprises across the region. This joint effort

marks a significant milestone in Aduna's Asia-Pacific expansion and reflects a

shared commitment to advancing programmable, secure, and interoperable mobile

networks.



Through this collaboration, DOCOMO's advanced network capabilities will be

accessible via Aduna's unified platform enabling enterprises and digital service

providers to enhance customer experiences, streamline security workflows, and

reduce integration complexity. With DOCOMO joining the platform, Aduna will

extend its coverage in Japan broadening its reach in one of the world's most

advanced digital markets and enabling greater extensibility for enterprise and

developer use cases at scale.





