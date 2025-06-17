    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp
    Aduna collaborates with NTT DOCOMO to strengthen global network API ecosystem with Japan launch, enabling scalable innovation

    Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
    aggregator of network APIs, and NTT DOCOMO, Inc., one of Japan's leading mobile
    operators with over 91 million subscribers, today announced an intention to
    enter a strategic collaboration under a Memorandum of Understanding to bring
    network APIs to developers and enterprises across the region. This joint effort
    marks a significant milestone in Aduna's Asia-Pacific expansion and reflects a
    shared commitment to advancing programmable, secure, and interoperable mobile
    networks.

    Through this collaboration, DOCOMO's advanced network capabilities will be
    accessible via Aduna's unified platform enabling enterprises and digital service
    providers to enhance customer experiences, streamline security workflows, and
    reduce integration complexity. With DOCOMO joining the platform, Aduna will
    extend its coverage in Japan broadening its reach in one of the world's most
    advanced digital markets and enabling greater extensibility for enterprise and
    developer use cases at scale.

    "DOCOMO joining Aduna's platform is a powerful validation of our mission to
    simplify access to network intelligence at a global scale," said Anthony
    Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "By working together, we are expanding the reach of secure,
    standards-based APIs that perform consistently and are easy to adopt across
    regions and industries."

    Built on CAMARA standards developed through the GSMA and Linux Foundation, these
    APIs ensure cross-operator consistency, interoperability, and compliance.
    Aduna's platform removes the need for one-off integrations, offering a scalable
    interface between enterprises and mobile networks around the world.

    Ms. Nobuko Hiraguchi, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Core Network
    Design Department at NTT DOCOMO, commented "We are pleased to collaborate with
    Aduna to make DOCOMO's network capabilities accessible through open and
    standardized APIs. This initiative supports Japan's broader push toward digital
    transformation and enables global developers to build innovative services with
    greater agility and scale."

    DOCOMO joins a growing alliance of global operators working together to advance
    a more open, programmable, and efficient digital ecosystem that is enabled by
    Aduna's aggregation model and supported by shared industry standards.

    About Aduna

    Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom
    operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate
    innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network
    Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T,
    Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,
    Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner
    platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network
    APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the
    CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna
    provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user
    experiences, and drive industry growth.

    To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit https://adunaglobal.com/ .

    Notes to editors :

    Media Contact:

    Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.com
    Tel: +46 10 719 69 92
    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710073/5370718/Aduna_Logo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-collaborates-with-ntt-d
    ocomo-to-strengthen-global-network-api-ecosystem-with-japan-launch-enabling-scal
    able-innovation-302483239.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180037/6057138
    OTS: Aduna


