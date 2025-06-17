Aduna collaborates with NTT DOCOMO to strengthen global network API ecosystem with Japan launch, enabling scalable innovation
Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
aggregator of network APIs, and NTT DOCOMO, Inc., one of Japan's leading mobile
operators with over 91 million subscribers, today announced an intention to
enter a strategic collaboration under a Memorandum of Understanding to bring
network APIs to developers and enterprises across the region. This joint effort
marks a significant milestone in Aduna's Asia-Pacific expansion and reflects a
shared commitment to advancing programmable, secure, and interoperable mobile
networks.
Through this collaboration, DOCOMO's advanced network capabilities will be
accessible via Aduna's unified platform enabling enterprises and digital service
providers to enhance customer experiences, streamline security workflows, and
reduce integration complexity. With DOCOMO joining the platform, Aduna will
extend its coverage in Japan broadening its reach in one of the world's most
advanced digital markets and enabling greater extensibility for enterprise and
developer use cases at scale.
"DOCOMO joining Aduna's platform is a powerful validation of our mission to
simplify access to network intelligence at a global scale," said Anthony
Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "By working together, we are expanding the reach of secure,
standards-based APIs that perform consistently and are easy to adopt across
regions and industries."
Built on CAMARA standards developed through the GSMA and Linux Foundation, these
APIs ensure cross-operator consistency, interoperability, and compliance.
Aduna's platform removes the need for one-off integrations, offering a scalable
interface between enterprises and mobile networks around the world.
Ms. Nobuko Hiraguchi, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Core Network
Design Department at NTT DOCOMO, commented "We are pleased to collaborate with
Aduna to make DOCOMO's network capabilities accessible through open and
standardized APIs. This initiative supports Japan's broader push toward digital
transformation and enables global developers to build innovative services with
greater agility and scale."
DOCOMO joins a growing alliance of global operators working together to advance
a more open, programmable, and efficient digital ecosystem that is enabled by
Aduna's aggregation model and supported by shared industry standards.
About Aduna
Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom
operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate
innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T,
Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,
Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner
platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network
APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the
CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna
provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user
experiences, and drive industry growth.
To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit https://adunaglobal.com/ .
Notes to editors :
Media Contact:
Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.com
Tel: +46 10 719 69 92
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710073/5370718/Aduna_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aduna-collaborates-with-ntt-d
ocomo-to-strengthen-global-network-api-ecosystem-with-japan-launch-enabling-scal
able-innovation-302483239.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180037/6057138
OTS: Aduna
