Leifheit Revamps Production, Adjusts 2025 Forecast

Leifheit AG has adjusted its turnover forecast for 2025, expecting it to be slightly below the previous year's level of EUR 259.2 million.

A strategic optimization project in production is expected to yield annual cost and efficiency benefits of around EUR 2 million.

One-off costs of approximately EUR 3 million related to the optimization project will impact Group earnings, particularly in Q2 2025.

The company plans to relocate injection moulding production from Nassau to its Blatná site in the Czech Republic, which already produces over 80% of its output in this sector.

Despite the one-off costs, Group EBIT for 2025 is now expected to be around the previous year's level of EUR 12.1 million, down from an earlier forecast of EUR 15 million to EUR 17 million.

Free cash flow for 2025 is projected to be in the mid-single-digit million Euro range, affected by additional investments of around EUR 1.6 million, lower than the previously expected upper single-digit million Euro range.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Leifheit is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 18,500EUR and was down -2,63 % compared with the previous day.





