Isomorphic Labs appoints Dr. Ben Wolf as Chief Medical Officer and establishes US Presence

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wolf will bring his nearly 20 years ofbiopharmaceutical experience to Isomorphic Labs, including expertise inprecision oncology and advancing novel therapeutic programmes from discoverythrough to regulatory approval."We're entering a new era for drug discovery in which our next-generation AIdrug design engine can unlock deeper scientific insights," said Sir DemisHassabis, CEO of Isomorphic Labs. "To turn those insights into realbreakthroughs we need to translate them into medicines that can transformpatient lives. Ben's expertise in advancing clinical programs from earlydevelopment through registration makes him the ideal person to lead our work inthis area. I'm delighted to have him on board!"Most recently, Dr. Wolf served as Chief Medical Officer at Relay Therapeutics,leading the company's clinical trials and advancing multiple molecules intopivotal testing. Prior to this, he was CMO at KSQ Therapeutics, where headvanced a CRISPR-based cancer therapeutic pipeline. In his previous role atBlueprint Medicines, Dr. Wolf applied his clinical expertise to development ofnext generation small molecule kinase inhibitors. He has authored more than 40peer-reviewed publications and is an inventor on multiple patents related todrug discoveries."Isomorphic Labs represents the future of drug discovery and design - one whereAI doesn't just accelerate existing processes but fundamentally transforms howwe approach some of medicine's greatest challenges," said Dr. Wolf. "It'sincredible to see what Isomorphic Labs' unified drug design engine is capableof, enabling the team to cross multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities,opening up new avenues for treating diseases. I'm excited to join the team andlead the work translating breakthrough discoveries into transformationaltreatments for patients globally."