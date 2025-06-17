Isomorphic Labs appoints Dr. Ben Wolf as Chief Medical Officer and establishes US Presence
London and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - Precision oncology leader joins world-class
team as company enters next phase of translating AI-driven drug discovery into
life-changing medicines.
Isomorphic Labs, the AI-first drug discovery company, has announced the
appointment of Ben B. Wolf, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wolf will
be based in the company's newly established Cambridge location, where he will
establish a group of world-class biomedical talent as the company advances its
work translating AI-driven drug discovery into life-changing medicines. The news
follows the company raising $600m in its first external investment round earlier
this year.
As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wolf will bring his nearly 20 years of
biopharmaceutical experience to Isomorphic Labs, including expertise in
precision oncology and advancing novel therapeutic programmes from discovery
through to regulatory approval.
"We're entering a new era for drug discovery in which our next-generation AI
drug design engine can unlock deeper scientific insights," said Sir Demis
Hassabis, CEO of Isomorphic Labs. "To turn those insights into real
breakthroughs we need to translate them into medicines that can transform
patient lives. Ben's expertise in advancing clinical programs from early
development through registration makes him the ideal person to lead our work in
this area. I'm delighted to have him on board!"
Most recently, Dr. Wolf served as Chief Medical Officer at Relay Therapeutics,
leading the company's clinical trials and advancing multiple molecules into
pivotal testing. Prior to this, he was CMO at KSQ Therapeutics, where he
advanced a CRISPR-based cancer therapeutic pipeline. In his previous role at
Blueprint Medicines, Dr. Wolf applied his clinical expertise to development of
next generation small molecule kinase inhibitors. He has authored more than 40
peer-reviewed publications and is an inventor on multiple patents related to
drug discoveries.
"Isomorphic Labs represents the future of drug discovery and design - one where
AI doesn't just accelerate existing processes but fundamentally transforms how
we approach some of medicine's greatest challenges," said Dr. Wolf. "It's
incredible to see what Isomorphic Labs' unified drug design engine is capable
of, enabling the team to cross multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities,
opening up new avenues for treating diseases. I'm excited to join the team and
lead the work translating breakthrough discoveries into transformational
treatments for patients globally."
