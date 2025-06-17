    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBlueprint Medicines AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Blueprint Medicines
    Isomorphic Labs appoints Dr. Ben Wolf as Chief Medical Officer and establishes US Presence

    London and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - Precision oncology leader joins world-class
    team as company enters next phase of translating AI-driven drug discovery into
    life-changing medicines.

    Isomorphic Labs, the AI-first drug discovery company, has announced the
    appointment of Ben B. Wolf, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wolf will
    be based in the company's newly established Cambridge location, where he will
    establish a group of world-class biomedical talent as the company advances its
    work translating AI-driven drug discovery into life-changing medicines. The news
    follows the company raising $600m in its first external investment round earlier
    this year.

    As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wolf will bring his nearly 20 years of
    biopharmaceutical experience to Isomorphic Labs, including expertise in
    precision oncology and advancing novel therapeutic programmes from discovery
    through to regulatory approval.

    "We're entering a new era for drug discovery in which our next-generation AI
    drug design engine can unlock deeper scientific insights," said Sir Demis
    Hassabis, CEO of Isomorphic Labs. "To turn those insights into real
    breakthroughs we need to translate them into medicines that can transform
    patient lives. Ben's expertise in advancing clinical programs from early
    development through registration makes him the ideal person to lead our work in
    this area. I'm delighted to have him on board!"

    Most recently, Dr. Wolf served as Chief Medical Officer at Relay Therapeutics,
    leading the company's clinical trials and advancing multiple molecules into
    pivotal testing. Prior to this, he was CMO at KSQ Therapeutics, where he
    advanced a CRISPR-based cancer therapeutic pipeline. In his previous role at
    Blueprint Medicines, Dr. Wolf applied his clinical expertise to development of
    next generation small molecule kinase inhibitors. He has authored more than 40
    peer-reviewed publications and is an inventor on multiple patents related to
    drug discoveries.

    "Isomorphic Labs represents the future of drug discovery and design - one where
    AI doesn't just accelerate existing processes but fundamentally transforms how
    we approach some of medicine's greatest challenges," said Dr. Wolf. "It's
    incredible to see what Isomorphic Labs' unified drug design engine is capable
    of, enabling the team to cross multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities,
    opening up new avenues for treating diseases. I'm excited to join the team and
    lead the work translating breakthrough discoveries into transformational
    treatments for patients globally."
