Verve Group SE (A) Plans Strategic Share Issue for Growth

Verve Group SE plans to conduct a directed share issue of approximately SEK 300 million through new ordinary A shares, targeting a limited number of institutional investors.

The subscription price will be determined via an accelerated book-building process starting immediately after the announcement and ending before trading on June 18, 2025.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet and support growth initiatives, including scaling sales capacity and expanding into new advertising channels.

The largest shareholder, Bodhivas GmbH, has expressed interest in subscribing for shares worth up to SEK 15 million, along with interest from a reputable Swedish multi-family office.

The Board of Directors opted for a directed share issue over a rights issue due to time efficiency, market volatility, and the ability to attract institutional investors, which would not be possible with a rights issue.

The company has agreed not to issue additional shares for 90 days post-settlement, and board members have committed not to sell their shares during this period, with some exceptions.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 2,7740EUR and was up +0,36 % compared with the previous day.





