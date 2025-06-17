Netfonds: Q1 2025 Boosts Growth & Profits!

Netfonds AG reported a 15.2% increase in gross consolidated sales, reaching EUR 64.5 million in Q1 2025 compared to EUR 56.0 million in Q1 2024.

Net consolidated sales rose by 27.0% to EUR 12.0 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR 9.5 million in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA more than tripled to EUR 2.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 23.4%, significantly up from 9.8% in Q1 2024.

EBIT increased to EUR 1.7 million and EBT reached EUR 1.4 million, both showing over 100% growth compared to the previous year.

Assets under administration reached EUR 28.5 billion at the end of Q1 2025, with a new all-time high of EUR 29.3 billion by the end of May.

The company expects around 15% growth in net sales for the financial year 2025, projecting gross sales between EUR 260 to 270 million and EBITDA between EUR 12 to 13.5 million.

The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 43,00EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.





