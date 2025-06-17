    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsmutares AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu mutares
    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Walor North America buys TSM Corp from HCI, mutares included.

    This acquisition is a testament to Mutares' commitment to diversifying its portfolio with operationally driven companies.

    Walor North America buys TSM Corp from HCI, mutares included.
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Walor North America Inc. has acquired TSM Corporation from HCI Equity Partners and minority shareholders.
    • TSM is a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision machined components for the automotive industry.
    • The acquisition aims to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment of Mutares in the North American market.
    • TSM generated approximately USD 120 million in revenues in 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA margin close to 10%.
    • The company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with an additional facility in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, employing around 240 people.
    • This acquisition marks a significant step in Mutares' international growth and commitment to building a diversified portfolio of operationally driven companies.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at mutares is on 02.07.2025.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 34,18EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.


    mutares

    +0,29 %
    +1,79 %
    +5,26 %
    -14,88 %
    -2,16 %
    +92,37 %
    +240,25 %
    +126,34 %
    +25.846,97 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Walor North America buys TSM Corp from HCI, mutares included. This acquisition is a testament to Mutares' commitment to diversifying its portfolio with operationally driven companies.