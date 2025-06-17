Walor North America buys TSM Corp from HCI, mutares included.
This acquisition is a testament to Mutares' commitment to diversifying its portfolio with operationally driven companies.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Walor North America Inc. has acquired TSM Corporation from HCI Equity Partners and minority shareholders.
- TSM is a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision machined components for the automotive industry.
- The acquisition aims to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment of Mutares in the North American market.
- TSM generated approximately USD 120 million in revenues in 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA margin close to 10%.
- The company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with an additional facility in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, employing around 240 people.
- This acquisition marks a significant step in Mutares' international growth and commitment to building a diversified portfolio of operationally driven companies.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at mutares is on 02.07.2025.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 34,18EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
+0,29 %
+1,79 %
+5,26 %
-14,88 %
-2,16 %
+92,37 %
+240,25 %
+126,34 %
+25.846,97 %
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte