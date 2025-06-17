Walor North America buys TSM Corp from HCI, mutares included.

Walor North America Inc. has acquired TSM Corporation from HCI Equity Partners and minority shareholders.

TSM is a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision machined components for the automotive industry.

The acquisition aims to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment of Mutares in the North American market.

TSM generated approximately USD 120 million in revenues in 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA margin close to 10%.

The company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with an additional facility in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, employing around 240 people.

This acquisition marks a significant step in Mutares' international growth and commitment to building a diversified portfolio of operationally driven companies.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 34,18EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.





