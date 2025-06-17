Verve Group Registered (A) Raises SEK 360M with 12.8M New Shares

Verve Group SE successfully completed a directed share issue of 12,858,000 new shares, raising approximately SEK 360 million.

The subscription price was set at SEK 28.00 per share, reflecting a 6.9% discount to the closing price prior to the issue.

The share issue was oversubscribed and attracted various Swedish and international institutional investors, including major shareholders.

Proceeds from the share issue will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and fund growth initiatives, including AI technologies and expansion into new advertising channels.

The number of outstanding shares will increase to 200,048,125, resulting in a 6.4% dilution for existing shareholders.

Verve's shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 2,6780EUR and was down -3,11 % compared with the previous day.





