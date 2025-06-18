Verve Group (A) Boosts Growth with Successful Capital Raise!
Verve Group SE has successfully secured SEK 360 million, marking a pivotal step in its ambitious growth journey. This oversubscribed capital raise aims to bolster Verve Group's financial foundation and fuel its expansion into cutting-edge AI technologies and new advertising channels. With a remarkable 33% annual revenue growth and a 46% rise in adjusted EBITDA over five years, Verve Group is poised for continued success. The capital increase offers the agility needed to navigate market challenges, ensuring Verve Group's sustained profitability and innovation.
- Verve Group SE successfully raised SEK 360 million (approximately EUR 33 million) by placing 12.9 million new common shares.
- The capital raise was oversubscribed and aimed to broaden the institutional shareholder base, primarily in Sweden, Norway, the UK, and the USA.
- Proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and fund growth initiatives, including investments in AI technologies and expansion into new advertising channels.
- Verve Group has experienced significant growth, with a revenue increase of 33% per year and adjusted EBITDA growth of 46% over the past five years.
- The company plans to accelerate investments in product solutions and organization to maintain its fast and profitable growth trajectory.
- The capital increase was chosen for its efficiency and flexibility in navigating market volatility amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.
