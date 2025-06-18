Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG to Exit US Market Soon!

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG plans to completely withdraw from its US business.

The US portfolio is valued at approximately EUR 4.1 billion with risk-weighted assets of EUR 2.6 billion.

The withdrawal is expected to incur extraordinary expenses, potentially leading to an annual loss in 2025.

The bank has withdrawn its financial guidance for the current year as a precautionary measure.

A new guidance for 2025 will be published in due course, but the bank aims to maintain a CET1 ratio of at least 14 percent.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG remains committed to its medium-term targets for 2027.

The next important date, Results Q2 2025 / Interim Report as of June 30, 2025, at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank at the time of the news was 5,0825EUR and was down -6,10 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.702,44PKT (+0,27 %).





