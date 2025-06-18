    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Airbus stellt höhere Dividenden in Aussicht

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Airbus erhöht Dividende auf 30-50% des Überschusses.
    • 2024: 3 Euro je Aktie, inkl. 1 Euro Sonderdividende.
    • Ziel: 820 Flugzeuge 2023, 7 Mrd. Euro Gewinn geplant.
    PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus lockt seine Aktionäre mit der Aussicht auf höhere Gewinnausschüttungen. Künftig sollen jährlich 30 bis 50 Prozent des Überschusses als Dividende an die Anteilseigner fließen, wie der Dax-Konzern anlässlich der weltgrößten Luftfahrtmesse am Mittwoch in Paris mitteilte. Bisher hatte Airbus eine Ausschüttungsquote von 30 bis 40 Prozent genannt. Dabei sollen die Dividenden auch künftig nachhaltig steigen. Für 2024 hatte Airbus drei Euro je Aktie ausgeschüttet, davon einen Euro als Sonderdividende.

    Unterdessen bestätigte Konzernchef Guillaume Faury seine Ziele für das laufende Jahr. Demnach will Airbus etwa 820 Verkehrsflugzeuge ausliefern. Davon hat der Konzern bis Ende Mai erst knapp 30 Prozent geschafft. Der bereinigte operative Gewinn (bereinigtes Ebit) soll wie geplant rund sieben Milliarden Euro erreichen. Zudem peilt Faury einen freien Barmittelzufluss vor Kundenfinanzierungen in Höhe von 4,5 Milliarden Euro an./stw/stk

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,11 % und einem Kurs von 162,3 auf Tradegate (18. Juni 2025, 08:29 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -1,79 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +0,87 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 128,22 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 181,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 175,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 185,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +8,08 %/+14,25 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
