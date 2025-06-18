    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Dax startet vor Fed-Entscheid kaum verändert

    Dax startet vor Fed-Entscheid kaum verändert
    Foto: Anzeigetafel in der Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Dax ist am Mittwoch kaum verändert in den Handelstag gestartet. Gegen 9:30 Uhr wurde der Leitindex mit rund 23.425 Punkten berechnet und damit 0,04 Prozent unter dem Schlussniveau vom Vortag. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten Airbus, MTU und Heidelberg Materials, am Ende Beiersdorf, Merck und Sartorius.

    Termin des Tages ist der neueste Zinsentscheid der US-Notenbank Federal Reserve am Abend. "Dass die US-Notenbank ihre Zinsen heute konstant halten wird, gilt als ausgemacht", sagte Thomas Altmann von QC Partners. Spannend würden allerdings die neuen Prognosen der Fed . "Die heutige Inflationsprognose ist nicht nur die erste seit dem Beginn des Krieges im Nahen Osten. Es ist auch die erste Inflationsprognose nach dem Liberation Day mit der Einführung der Trump-Zölle."

    All diese Ereignisse müsse die Fed berücksichtigen. Im März hatte die Notenbank ihre Inflationsprognose noch einmal erhöht und ist davon ausgegangen, dass sie ihr Inflationsziel von zwei Prozent erst im Jahr 2027 erreichen wird. Gleichzeitig gibt die Fed ihre neuen Zinsprognosen bekannt. Zuletzt haben Notenbanker und Börsen gleichermaßen je zwei Senkungen für das laufende und das kommende Jahr erwartet.

    "Der Dax tut sich schwer, im aktuellen Umfeld ein Eigenleben zu entfachen", so Altmann. "Im Moment reagieren alle Aktienmärkte in Europa und den USA gleichermaßen auf die Entwicklungen im Nahen Osten. Diese Entwicklung stellt den Großteil der anderen Daten in den Schatten."

    Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Mittwochmorgen stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1515 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8684 Euro zu haben.

    Der Ölpreis sank unterdessen: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 9 Uhr deutscher Zeit 76,16 US-Dollar; das waren 29 Cent oder 0,4 Prozent weniger als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.

    dts Nachrichtenagentur
