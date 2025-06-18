Wirtschaft
Dax startet vor Fed-Entscheid kaum verändert
Foto: Anzeigetafel in der Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Dax ist am Mittwoch kaum verändert in den Handelstag gestartet. Gegen 9:30 Uhr wurde der Leitindex mit rund 23.425 Punkten berechnet und damit 0,04 Prozent unter dem Schlussniveau vom Vortag. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten Airbus, MTU und Heidelberg Materials, am Ende Beiersdorf, Merck und Sartorius.
Termin des Tages ist der neueste Zinsentscheid der US-Notenbank Federal Reserve am Abend. "Dass die US-Notenbank ihre Zinsen heute konstant halten wird, gilt als ausgemacht", sagte Thomas Altmann von QC Partners. Spannend würden allerdings die neuen Prognosen der Fed . "Die heutige Inflationsprognose ist nicht nur die erste seit dem Beginn des Krieges im Nahen Osten. Es ist auch die erste Inflationsprognose nach dem Liberation Day mit der Einführung der Trump-Zölle."
All diese Ereignisse müsse die Fed berücksichtigen. Im März hatte die Notenbank ihre Inflationsprognose noch einmal erhöht und ist davon ausgegangen, dass sie ihr Inflationsziel von zwei Prozent erst im Jahr 2027 erreichen wird. Gleichzeitig gibt die Fed ihre neuen Zinsprognosen bekannt. Zuletzt haben Notenbanker und Börsen gleichermaßen je zwei Senkungen für das laufende und das kommende Jahr erwartet.
"Der Dax tut sich schwer, im aktuellen Umfeld ein Eigenleben zu entfachen", so Altmann. "Im Moment reagieren alle Aktienmärkte in Europa und den USA gleichermaßen auf die Entwicklungen im Nahen Osten. Diese Entwicklung stellt den Großteil der anderen Daten in den Schatten."
Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Mittwochmorgen stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1515 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8684 Euro zu haben.
Der Ölpreis sank unterdessen: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 9 Uhr deutscher Zeit 76,16 US-Dollar; das waren 29 Cent oder 0,4 Prozent weniger als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Hobbydigger schrieb 17.04.25, 17:43
Deutsche Bank Research hat Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 183 Euro belassen. Andere Kursziele 175-205 . Airbus wird u.a. auch von weiteren Aufträgen profitieren. China hat bereits mitgeteilt keine Flugzeuge mehr bei Boeing zu bestellen.mitdiskutieren »
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02
Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.mitdiskutieren »
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
