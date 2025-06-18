Syniverse to team up with Aduna to expand access to network APIs

Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration will combine Syniverse's global

enterprise messaging reach with Aduna's unified telecom API platform



Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the industry's first global aggregator of

network APIs, today announced a strategic partnership with Syniverse, the

world's most connected company®. The collaboration will enable Syniverse to

integrate with Aduna's unified API platform, which aggregates network APIs from

network providers around the world to give developer platforms, like Syniverse,

streamlined access to advanced network capabilities with carrier-grade

performance to enable developers to build new solutions for enterprises

leveraging the networks. Syniverse delivers over one trillion messages annually

and serves Global 2000 enterprises across financial services, travel, retail,

and media. Through this partnership, Syniverse seeks to offer its customers

seamless access to powerful network APIs, including SIM Swap, Number

Verification and Device Location, across a trusted, multi-operator environment.





