Syniverse to team up with Aduna to expand access to network APIs
Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration will combine Syniverse's global
enterprise messaging reach with Aduna's unified telecom API platform
Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the industry's first global aggregator of
network APIs, today announced a strategic partnership with Syniverse, the
world's most connected company®. The collaboration will enable Syniverse to
integrate with Aduna's unified API platform, which aggregates network APIs from
network providers around the world to give developer platforms, like Syniverse,
streamlined access to advanced network capabilities with carrier-grade
performance to enable developers to build new solutions for enterprises
leveraging the networks. Syniverse delivers over one trillion messages annually
and serves Global 2000 enterprises across financial services, travel, retail,
and media. Through this partnership, Syniverse seeks to offer its customers
seamless access to powerful network APIs, including SIM Swap, Number
Verification and Device Location, across a trusted, multi-operator environment.
"Aduna is building the foundation for the future of programmable connectivity,"
said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse. "This partnership allows us to offer our
customers secure, real-time network intelligence at scale-accelerating digital
transformation and protecting against rising fraud threats."
"Syniverse brings deep CPaaS expertise, strong enterprise relationships, and
strong operational scale," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Together, we're
making it easier for businesses to tap into the power of the world's mobile
networks through standardized, developer-friendly APIs."
With Syniverse becoming a part of its growing partner ecosystem, Aduna continues
to strengthen its ambition to be the go-to interface for accessing telecom
network capabilities. The partnership will broaden the reach of network APIs to
new markets and customer segments, while reinforcing Aduna's commitment to
creating a scalable, interoperable, and developer-friendly environment.
About Syniverse
Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the
world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of
communications.
Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes
Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every
day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that
strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.
For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications
technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of
intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at
https://www.syniverse.com/ .
About Aduna
Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom
operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate
innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T,
Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,
Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner
platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network
APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the
CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna
provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user
experiences, and drive industry growth.
To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit https://adunaglobal.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710073/5370528/Aduna_Logo.jpg
Notes to editors :
Media Contact:
Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.com
Tel: +46 10 719 69 92
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syniverse-to-team-up-with-adu
na-to-expand-access-to-network-apis-302481868.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180037/6057756
OTS: Aduna
