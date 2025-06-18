    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSyniverse Hldg AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Syniverse Hldg
    Syniverse to team up with Aduna to expand access to network APIs

    Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration will combine Syniverse's global
    enterprise messaging reach with Aduna's unified telecom API platform

    Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the industry's first global aggregator of
    network APIs, today announced a strategic partnership with Syniverse, the
    world's most connected company®. The collaboration will enable Syniverse to
    integrate with Aduna's unified API platform, which aggregates network APIs from
    network providers around the world to give developer platforms, like Syniverse,
    streamlined access to advanced network capabilities with carrier-grade
    performance to enable developers to build new solutions for enterprises
    leveraging the networks. Syniverse delivers over one trillion messages annually
    and serves Global 2000 enterprises across financial services, travel, retail,
    and media. Through this partnership, Syniverse seeks to offer its customers
    seamless access to powerful network APIs, including SIM Swap, Number
    Verification and Device Location, across a trusted, multi-operator environment.

    "Aduna is building the foundation for the future of programmable connectivity,"
    said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse. "This partnership allows us to offer our
    customers secure, real-time network intelligence at scale-accelerating digital
    transformation and protecting against rising fraud threats."

    "Syniverse brings deep CPaaS expertise, strong enterprise relationships, and
    strong operational scale," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Together, we're
    making it easier for businesses to tap into the power of the world's mobile
    networks through standardized, developer-friendly APIs."

    With Syniverse becoming a part of its growing partner ecosystem, Aduna continues
    to strengthen its ambition to be the go-to interface for accessing telecom
    network capabilities. The partnership will broaden the reach of network APIs to
    new markets and customer segments, while reinforcing Aduna's commitment to
    creating a scalable, interoperable, and developer-friendly environment.

    About Syniverse

    Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the
    world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of
    communications.

    Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes
    Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every
    day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that
    strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

    For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications
    technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of
    intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at
    https://www.syniverse.com/ .

    About Aduna

    Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom
    operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate
    innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network
    Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T,
    Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel,
    Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner
    platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network
    APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the
    CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna
    provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user
    experiences, and drive industry growth.

    To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit https://adunaglobal.com/ .

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710073/5370528/Aduna_Logo.jpg

    Notes to editors :

    Media Contact:

    Email: MediaRelations@adunaglobal.com
    Tel: +46 10 719 69 92
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syniverse-to-team-up-with-adu
    na-to-expand-access-to-network-apis-302481868.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180037/6057756
    OTS: Aduna


    RSS-Feed abonnieren

