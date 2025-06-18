    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWipro AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wipro
    121 Aufrufe 121 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Tech Mahindra and Wipro join Aduna to accelerate global adoption of network APIs

    Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
    aggregator of network APIs, today announced that leading global system
    integrators, Wipro (http://www.wipro.com/) and Tech Mahindra
    (https://www.techmahindra.com/services/artificial-intelligence/) have joined its
    partner ecosystem. This strategic collaboration highlights the critical role
    GSIs play in scaling enterprise adoption and enabling mobile operator
    participation in the emerging network API economy.

    As trusted advisors to Fortune 500 companies and long-time partners to telecom
    operators, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will integrate Aduna's harmonized network
    APIs, including SIM Swap, Number Verification, Device Location, and Quality on
    Demand into enterprise transformation initiatives across industries such as
    financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and public sector.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AT&T Inc!
    Short
    29,65€
    Basispreis
    1,86
    Ask
    × 12,99
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    25,68€
    Basispreis
    0,19
    Ask
    × 12,65
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    "This is a major step forward in operationalizing network APIs at scale," said
    Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Tech Mahindra and Wipro sit at the intersection
    of enterprise transformation and telecom innovation. Together, we're enabling
    both the supply and demand sides of the ecosystem to come online securely,
    scalably, and globally."

    GSIs: The Bridge Between Telco and Enterprise

    Global system integrators are uniquely positioned to connect telecom
    capabilities with enterprise systems. By embedding network APIs into digital
    workflows, they help enterprises enhance security, accelerate onboarding,
    improve communications, and meet compliance requirements without navigating
    telco complexity. They also play a critical role in helping mobile operators
    integrate with the Aduna platform by offering business consulting, service
    frameworks, and technical onboarding support.

    As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will work alongside Aduna
    to:

    - Support Communication Service Provider (CSP) onboarding and help accelerate
    operational readiness across multiple regions
    - Co-develop and deploy use case accelerators for key industries such as
    banking, logistics, and public services
    - Facilitate the global rollout of network APIs through their managed services
    and integration frameworks
    - Help enterprises adopt network APIs by embedding them into cloud-native
    environments, security solutions, and digital identity platforms

    Executive Perspectives

    Manish Mangal, Head - Americas Communications Business, Tech Mahindra, said,
    "The telecom industry has a significant opportunity to unlock the value of their
    networks and other assets by subjecting them through APIs to third-party
    Seite 1 von 2 


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    14 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Tech Mahindra and Wipro join Aduna to accelerate global adoption of network APIs Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global aggregator of network APIs, today announced that leading global system integrators, Wipro (http://www.wipro.com/) and Tech Mahindra (https://www.techmahindra.com/services/artificial-intelligence/) have …