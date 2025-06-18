Tech Mahindra and Wipro join Aduna to accelerate global adoption of network APIs

Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global

aggregator of network APIs, today announced that leading global system

integrators, Wipro (http://www.wipro.com/) and Tech Mahindra

(https://www.techmahindra.com/services/artificial-intelligence/) have joined its

partner ecosystem. This strategic collaboration highlights the critical role

GSIs play in scaling enterprise adoption and enabling mobile operator

participation in the emerging network API economy.



As trusted advisors to Fortune 500 companies and long-time partners to telecom

operators, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will integrate Aduna's harmonized network

APIs, including SIM Swap, Number Verification, Device Location, and Quality on

Demand into enterprise transformation initiatives across industries such as

financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and public sector.





"This is a major step forward in operationalizing network APIs at scale," saidAnthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Tech Mahindra and Wipro sit at the intersectionof enterprise transformation and telecom innovation. Together, we're enablingboth the supply and demand sides of the ecosystem to come online securely,scalably, and globally."GSIs: The Bridge Between Telco and EnterpriseGlobal system integrators are uniquely positioned to connect telecomcapabilities with enterprise systems. By embedding network APIs into digitalworkflows, they help enterprises enhance security, accelerate onboarding,improve communications, and meet compliance requirements without navigatingtelco complexity. They also play a critical role in helping mobile operatorsintegrate with the Aduna platform by offering business consulting, serviceframeworks, and technical onboarding support.As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will work alongside Adunato:- Support Communication Service Provider (CSP) onboarding and help accelerateoperational readiness across multiple regions- Co-develop and deploy use case accelerators for key industries such asbanking, logistics, and public services- Facilitate the global rollout of network APIs through their managed servicesand integration frameworks- Help enterprises adopt network APIs by embedding them into cloud-nativeenvironments, security solutions, and digital identity platformsExecutive PerspectivesManish Mangal, Head - Americas Communications Business, Tech Mahindra, said,"The telecom industry has a significant opportunity to unlock the value of theirnetworks and other assets by subjecting them through APIs to third-party