Tech Mahindra and Wipro join Aduna to accelerate global adoption of network APIs
Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
aggregator of network APIs, today announced that leading global system
integrators, Wipro (http://www.wipro.com/) and Tech Mahindra
(https://www.techmahindra.com/services/artificial-intelligence/) have joined its
partner ecosystem. This strategic collaboration highlights the critical role
GSIs play in scaling enterprise adoption and enabling mobile operator
participation in the emerging network API economy.
As trusted advisors to Fortune 500 companies and long-time partners to telecom
operators, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will integrate Aduna's harmonized network
APIs, including SIM Swap, Number Verification, Device Location, and Quality on
Demand into enterprise transformation initiatives across industries such as
financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and public sector.
"This is a major step forward in operationalizing network APIs at scale," said
Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "Tech Mahindra and Wipro sit at the intersection
of enterprise transformation and telecom innovation. Together, we're enabling
both the supply and demand sides of the ecosystem to come online securely,
scalably, and globally."
GSIs: The Bridge Between Telco and Enterprise
Global system integrators are uniquely positioned to connect telecom
capabilities with enterprise systems. By embedding network APIs into digital
workflows, they help enterprises enhance security, accelerate onboarding,
improve communications, and meet compliance requirements without navigating
telco complexity. They also play a critical role in helping mobile operators
integrate with the Aduna platform by offering business consulting, service
frameworks, and technical onboarding support.
As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Wipro will work alongside Aduna
to:
- Support Communication Service Provider (CSP) onboarding and help accelerate
operational readiness across multiple regions
- Co-develop and deploy use case accelerators for key industries such as
banking, logistics, and public services
- Facilitate the global rollout of network APIs through their managed services
and integration frameworks
- Help enterprises adopt network APIs by embedding them into cloud-native
environments, security solutions, and digital identity platforms
Executive Perspectives
Manish Mangal, Head - Americas Communications Business, Tech Mahindra, said,
"The telecom industry has a significant opportunity to unlock the value of their
networks and other assets by subjecting them through APIs to third-party
