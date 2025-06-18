    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Wirtschaft

    153 Aufrufe 153 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Dax leicht im Minus - Anleger halten vor Fed-Sitzung die Füße still

    Wirtschaft - Dax leicht im Minus - Anleger halten vor Fed-Sitzung die Füße still
    Foto: Frankfurter Börse, via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Der Dax hat sich am Mittwoch nach einem bereits verhaltenen Start in den Handelstag bis zum Mittag leicht in den roten Bereich bewegt. Gegen 12:30 Uhr wurde der Leitindex mit rund 23.370 Punkten berechnet, 0,3 Prozent unter dem Schlussniveau vom Vortag. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten Airbus, MTU und Vonovia, am Ende FMC, Beiersdorf und Daimler Truck.

    "Wie es bereits heute zum Handelsstart zu erwarten gewesen ist, handelt der Dax in ruhigen Kursbahnen", sagte Marktexperte Andreas Lipkow. "Die Investoren fokussieren voll und ganz auf die heutige US-Notenbanksitzung und stehen lieber an den Seitenlinien." Bei den defensiven Werten würden teilweise Gewinne mitgenommen. "Wenn die Marktteilnehmer in die Märkte zurückgehen, dann mit Blick auf die zyklischen Branchen, da spielt in absehbarer Zeit wieder die Musik", so Lipkow.

    Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Mittwochmittag stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1509 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8689 Euro zu haben.

    Der Ölpreis sank unterdessen: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 12 Uhr deutscher Zeit 76,18 US-Dollar; das waren 27 Cent oder 0,4 Prozent weniger als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!



    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    6 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wirtschaft Dax leicht im Minus - Anleger halten vor Fed-Sitzung die Füße still Der Dax hat sich am Mittwoch nach einem bereits verhaltenen Start in den Handelstag bis zum Mittag leicht in den roten Bereich bewegt. Gegen 12:30 Uhr wurde der Leitindex mit rund 23.370 Punkten berechnet, …