    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTelekom Malaysia Bhd AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Telekom Malaysia Bhd
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Adobe Announce Strategic Collaboration to Turbocharge Marketing Transformation with AI

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Aster(TM)marketing suite and Adobe
    launch joint offering to enable global brands and marketers to unify customer
    experience at scale, personalize content to catalyze growth and streamline
    workflows for efficiency

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Adobe
    (https://www.adobe.com/) announced a strategic collaboration to jointly
    transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Together, they will
    bring capabilities from Infosys Aster (https://www.infosys.com/aster.html) (TM)
    and Adobe to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to enable
    business growth while also streamlining workflows for efficiency.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Adobe!
    Long
    362,46€
    Basispreis
    2,03
    Ask
    × 14,82
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    410,05€
    Basispreis
    2,59
    Ask
    × 14,20
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Infosys Aster(TM) is a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions and
    platforms that helps enterprises transform marketing into effective
    customer-champions and growth-partners. With creative services, experience
    design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and
    marketing operations, Infosys Aster(TM) brings AI-powered agility to the
    marketing value chain. Adobe empowers brands to deliver personalized,
    data-driven customer journeys across every touchpoint - combining content, data,
    and AI to create seamless, real-time experiences that drive loyalty and growth.

    Infosys CMO Radar 2024
    (https://www.infosys.com/aster/thought-leadership/cmo-radar-2024.html) revealed
    that AI-fluent CMOs are becoming a transformative force in business with 62
    percent see their influence growing over broader corporate decisions. Together,
    Infosys and Adobe will orchestrate enterprise-grade marketing solutions,
    amplified by AI, that enables CMOs to:

    Deliver Unified Experiences at Scale . Marketers can deliver unified brand
    experiences, across channels, touchpoints, and personas, that are timely,
    relevant, and engaging regardless of scale. Adobe's Real-Time CDP and GenStudio
    enable effective content creation, segmentation, and experience delivery.
    Infosys Aster(TM) brings industry expertise and AI-amplified agility to
    marketing. This enables marketers to respond to changing customer behaviors,
    market trends, and business needs while orchestrating unified brand experiences
    across customers, channels, and markets. For example, a communication service
    provider used Adobe Marketing Cloud with Infosys Aster(TM) services to deliver
    in-app experiences and custom-target offers to millions of customers that were
    also amplified with matching multi-channel promotions. Digital engagement soared
    Seite 1 von 4 


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys and Adobe Announce Strategic Collaboration to Turbocharge Marketing Transformation with AI Infosys Aster(TM)marketing suite and Adobe launch joint offering to enable global brands and marketers to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to catalyze growth and streamline workflows for efficiency Infosys …