Infosys and Adobe Announce Strategic Collaboration to Turbocharge Marketing Transformation with AI

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Aster(TM)marketing suite and Adobe

launch joint offering to enable global brands and marketers to unify customer

experience at scale, personalize content to catalyze growth and streamline

workflows for efficiency



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Adobe

(https://www.adobe.com/) announced a strategic collaboration to jointly

transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Together, they will

bring capabilities from Infosys Aster (https://www.infosys.com/aster.html) (TM)

and Adobe to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to enable

business growth while also streamlining workflows for efficiency.





Infosys Aster(TM) is a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions andplatforms that helps enterprises transform marketing into effectivecustomer-champions and growth-partners. With creative services, experiencedesign, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing andmarketing operations, Infosys Aster(TM) brings AI-powered agility to themarketing value chain. Adobe empowers brands to deliver personalized,data-driven customer journeys across every touchpoint - combining content, data,and AI to create seamless, real-time experiences that drive loyalty and growth.Infosys CMO Radar 2024(https://www.infosys.com/aster/thought-leadership/cmo-radar-2024.html) revealedthat AI-fluent CMOs are becoming a transformative force in business with 62percent see their influence growing over broader corporate decisions. Together,Infosys and Adobe will orchestrate enterprise-grade marketing solutions,amplified by AI, that enables CMOs to:Deliver Unified Experiences at Scale . Marketers can deliver unified brandexperiences, across channels, touchpoints, and personas, that are timely,relevant, and engaging regardless of scale. Adobe's Real-Time CDP and GenStudioenable effective content creation, segmentation, and experience delivery.Infosys Aster(TM) brings industry expertise and AI-amplified agility tomarketing. This enables marketers to respond to changing customer behaviors,market trends, and business needs while orchestrating unified brand experiencesacross customers, channels, and markets. For example, a communication serviceprovider used Adobe Marketing Cloud with Infosys Aster(TM) services to deliverin-app experiences and custom-target offers to millions of customers that werealso amplified with matching multi-channel promotions. Digital engagement soared