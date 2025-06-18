Infosys and Adobe Announce Strategic Collaboration to Turbocharge Marketing Transformation with AI
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Aster(TM)marketing suite and Adobe
launch joint offering to enable global brands and marketers to unify customer
experience at scale, personalize content to catalyze growth and streamline
workflows for efficiency
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Adobe
(https://www.adobe.com/) announced a strategic collaboration to jointly
transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Together, they will
bring capabilities from Infosys Aster (https://www.infosys.com/aster.html) (TM)
and Adobe to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to enable
business growth while also streamlining workflows for efficiency.
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Adobe
(https://www.adobe.com/) announced a strategic collaboration to jointly
transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Together, they will
bring capabilities from Infosys Aster (https://www.infosys.com/aster.html) (TM)
and Adobe to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to enable
business growth while also streamlining workflows for efficiency.
Infosys Aster(TM) is a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions and
platforms that helps enterprises transform marketing into effective
customer-champions and growth-partners. With creative services, experience
design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and
marketing operations, Infosys Aster(TM) brings AI-powered agility to the
marketing value chain. Adobe empowers brands to deliver personalized,
data-driven customer journeys across every touchpoint - combining content, data,
and AI to create seamless, real-time experiences that drive loyalty and growth.
Infosys CMO Radar 2024
(https://www.infosys.com/aster/thought-leadership/cmo-radar-2024.html) revealed
that AI-fluent CMOs are becoming a transformative force in business with 62
percent see their influence growing over broader corporate decisions. Together,
Infosys and Adobe will orchestrate enterprise-grade marketing solutions,
amplified by AI, that enables CMOs to:
Deliver Unified Experiences at Scale . Marketers can deliver unified brand
experiences, across channels, touchpoints, and personas, that are timely,
relevant, and engaging regardless of scale. Adobe's Real-Time CDP and GenStudio
enable effective content creation, segmentation, and experience delivery.
Infosys Aster(TM) brings industry expertise and AI-amplified agility to
marketing. This enables marketers to respond to changing customer behaviors,
market trends, and business needs while orchestrating unified brand experiences
across customers, channels, and markets. For example, a communication service
provider used Adobe Marketing Cloud with Infosys Aster(TM) services to deliver
in-app experiences and custom-target offers to millions of customers that were
also amplified with matching multi-channel promotions. Digital engagement soared
