    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Swarovski family owners reach a unified agreement to create an integrated Crystal Group

    Wattens (ots) - The shareholders of Swarovski decide unanimously to create an
    integrated Crystal Group by incorporating its Wattens-based business, as basis
    for the next phase of successful business development. All legal disputes have
    been settled.

    With this agreement, the Swarovski, Weis, and Frey families lay the foundation
    to develop independently their companies, which include Tyrolit and Swarovski
    Optik in addition to the Crystal Business, and to create for each new unique
    opportunities for dynamic growth.

    The Crystal Business development over the past four years confirms the
    turnaround progress. The creation of an integrated Crystal Group will enable an
    accelerated profitable growth forward, including the modernization of the
    Wattens site and its further development as Swarovski's global innovation hub.

    Founded 130 years ago by Daniel Swarovski (1862-1956), Swarovski Crystal is one
    of Europe's largest family-owned luxury companies. The Swarovski Group is now
    owned by family shareholders of the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations.

    Contact:

    ZB | COM: Karl-Heinz Zanon: mailto:zanon@zbcom.at, Ph: +43 676 6200092




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    The Swarovski family owners reach a unified agreement to create an integrated Crystal Group The shareholders of Swarovski decide unanimously to create an integrated Crystal Group by incorporating its Wattens-based business, as basis for the next phase of successful business development. All legal disputes have been settled. With this …