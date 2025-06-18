The Swarovski family owners reach a unified agreement to create an integrated Crystal Group
Wattens (ots) - The shareholders of Swarovski decide unanimously to create an
integrated Crystal Group by incorporating its Wattens-based business, as basis
for the next phase of successful business development. All legal disputes have
been settled.
With this agreement, the Swarovski, Weis, and Frey families lay the foundation
to develop independently their companies, which include Tyrolit and Swarovski
Optik in addition to the Crystal Business, and to create for each new unique
opportunities for dynamic growth.
The Crystal Business development over the past four years confirms the
turnaround progress. The creation of an integrated Crystal Group will enable an
accelerated profitable growth forward, including the modernization of the
Wattens site and its further development as Swarovski's global innovation hub.
Founded 130 years ago by Daniel Swarovski (1862-1956), Swarovski Crystal is one
of Europe's largest family-owned luxury companies. The Swarovski Group is now
owned by family shareholders of the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations.
Contact:
ZB | COM: Karl-Heinz Zanon: mailto:zanon@zbcom.at, Ph: +43 676 6200092
