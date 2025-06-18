2G ENERGY's Grotholt Transfers Shares, Stays Major Shareholder

CEO Christian Grotholt remains the major shareholder of 2G Energy AG, transferring his 29.6% shares to his own asset management company.

This transfer is not a sale but a contribution to an asset management company where Grotholt is the sole shareholder.

2G Energy AG is a leading international manufacturer of sustainable power plants, CHP plants, and heat pumps.

The company has installed over 9,000 systems worldwide, providing energy solutions to various sectors including housing, agriculture, and industry.

2G Energy AG employs over 900 people and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in 2024 with an EBIT margin of 8.9%.

The shares of 2G Energy have been listed on the stock exchange since 2007 and are included in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025, at 2G ENERGY is on 04.09.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 31,08EUR and was down -2,81 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.





