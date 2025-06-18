PharmaSGP SE to Redeem Shares, Squeeze-Out Conditions Met
PharmaSGP SE is set to make a bold strategic move by redeeming its own shares, trimming its share capital and bolstering the stake of its primary shareholders, paving the way for tighter control.
- PharmaSGP SE plans to redeem its own shares, holding approximately 4.06% of its share capital as treasury shares from a previous buyback.
- The company intends to retire these treasury shares ahead of an upcoming delisting, as there is no current need for their use.
- The redemption will reduce the company's share capital but will not affect the economic interest of existing shareholders, as treasury shares do not carry rights.
- The share capital reduction will increase the percentage ownership of the two main shareholders, FUTRUE GmbH and MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH, to about 94%.
- This increase allows for the implementation of a squeeze-out under German conversion law, enabling the main shareholders to consolidate their control.
- PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company focused on OTC pharmaceuticals, with plans to expand its product offerings and European presence through M&A opportunities.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at PharmaSGP Holding is on 25.06.2025.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 28,50EUR and was up +1,06 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
