    EU-Energielabel für Smartphones und Tablets bald Pflicht

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Neues Energielabel für Smartphones und Tablets in der EU
    • Verbraucher können Haltbarkeit und Reparierbarkeit prüfen
    • Hersteller müssen Ökodesign-Anforderungen erfüllen
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BRÜSSEL (dpa-AFX) - Smartphones und Tablets, die ab Freitag in der EU auf den Markt gebracht werden, bekommen ein neues Energielabel. Damit sollen Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher laut Europäischer Kommission künftig einschätzen können, wie haltbar und reparierbar ein Gerät ist. Das Label gibt an, wie energieeffizient ein Produkt ist und wie lange der Akku hält. Auch Angaben zum Schutz vor Staub und Feuchtigkeit sowie dazu, wie robust das Gerät bei Stürzen ist, gehören dazu.

    "Dieses Energielabel wird den EU-Verbrauchern helfen, fundiertere und nachhaltigere Kaufentscheidungen zu treffen und einen nachhaltigeren Konsum fördern", hieß es von der Brüsseler Behörde. Smartphones und Tablets ließen sich auf diese Weise vor dem Kauf besser vergleichen.

    Parallel zum Energielabel gelten für Hersteller neue Anforderungen für ein sogenanntes Ökodesign. So sollen Smartphones und Tablets der Kommission zufolge widerstandsfähiger, die Akkus langlebiger und Softwareupdates länger verfügbar sein. Auch wichtige Ersatzteile sollen schnell bereitgestellt werden. Mit den neuen Vorschriften sollen Strom und CO2 eingespart werden./hdo/DP/zb

     

