JT Global to join Aduna to advance secure CPaaS solutions with Network APIs
Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
aggregator of network APIs, today announced that JT Global, a leading
international Communications as a Service (CPaaS) provider, will join its
partner ecosystem to integrate a new set of high-trust network APIs into its
communications platform. The partnership will enable JT Global to deliver
enhanced authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention
capabilities to its global enterprise customers that are critical tools in
today's increasingly digital and mobile-first world.
Through Aduna's unified API platform, JT Global will gain seamless access to
standardized network APIs such as SIM Swap and Number Verification, which allow
enterprises to verify the integrity of phone numbers in real time, detect
potential fraud, and ensure secure user onboarding and transactions.
aggregator of network APIs, today announced that JT Global, a leading
international Communications as a Service (CPaaS) provider, will join its
partner ecosystem to integrate a new set of high-trust network APIs into its
communications platform. The partnership will enable JT Global to deliver
enhanced authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention
capabilities to its global enterprise customers that are critical tools in
today's increasingly digital and mobile-first world.
Through Aduna's unified API platform, JT Global will gain seamless access to
standardized network APIs such as SIM Swap and Number Verification, which allow
enterprises to verify the integrity of phone numbers in real time, detect
potential fraud, and ensure secure user onboarding and transactions.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
"We're excited to welcome JT Global as a developer platform partner helping to
deliver stronger, more secure digital interactions," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO
of Aduna. "By embedding real-time network data into enterprise workflows, JT can
help customers stay ahead of threats and meet growing demands for trust and
compliance."
JT's CPaaS platform serves highly regulated and time-sensitive industries where
verified communication is essential. Their Mobile Intelligence (https://internat
ional.jtglobal.com/mobile-intelligence/#:~:text=JT%27s%20Mobile%20Intelligence%2
0solutions%20utilise%20the%20wealth%20of,secure%2C%20and%20better%20authenticati
on%20experiences%20with%20Silent%20Authentication%2B.) division provides
real-time fraud prevention and identity solutions, using live mobile network
data to help banks and organizations tackle APP fraud, SIM swap attacks, and
account takeovers. Its MoneyGuard solution protects over 135 million consumers,
while Scam Signal - developed with leading UK banks and major mobile operators -
detects impersonation scams and supports compliance with emerging regulatory
frameworks.
"Joining Aduna is a natural extension of JT's commitment to being part of a more
secure and intelligent mobile ecosystem. As an active contributor to the GSMA
Open Gateway initiative, we believe mobile network operators have a shared
responsibility to work together, share intelligence, and make trusted network
capabilities more accessible. By combining Aduna's global reach with JT's proven
expertise in fraud prevention and mobile identity, together we're helping to
deliver real-time services that protect consumers, support compliance, and
deliver stronger, more secure digital interactions," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO
of Aduna. "By embedding real-time network data into enterprise workflows, JT can
help customers stay ahead of threats and meet growing demands for trust and
compliance."
JT's CPaaS platform serves highly regulated and time-sensitive industries where
verified communication is essential. Their Mobile Intelligence (https://internat
ional.jtglobal.com/mobile-intelligence/#:~:text=JT%27s%20Mobile%20Intelligence%2
0solutions%20utilise%20the%20wealth%20of,secure%2C%20and%20better%20authenticati
on%20experiences%20with%20Silent%20Authentication%2B.) division provides
real-time fraud prevention and identity solutions, using live mobile network
data to help banks and organizations tackle APP fraud, SIM swap attacks, and
account takeovers. Its MoneyGuard solution protects over 135 million consumers,
while Scam Signal - developed with leading UK banks and major mobile operators -
detects impersonation scams and supports compliance with emerging regulatory
frameworks.
"Joining Aduna is a natural extension of JT's commitment to being part of a more
secure and intelligent mobile ecosystem. As an active contributor to the GSMA
Open Gateway initiative, we believe mobile network operators have a shared
responsibility to work together, share intelligence, and make trusted network
capabilities more accessible. By combining Aduna's global reach with JT's proven
expertise in fraud prevention and mobile identity, together we're helping to
deliver real-time services that protect consumers, support compliance, and
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
13 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte