    JT Global to join Aduna to advance secure CPaaS solutions with Network APIs

    Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global
    aggregator of network APIs, today announced that JT Global, a leading
    international Communications as a Service (CPaaS) provider, will join its
    partner ecosystem to integrate a new set of high-trust network APIs into its
    communications platform. The partnership will enable JT Global to deliver
    enhanced authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention
    capabilities to its global enterprise customers that are critical tools in
    today's increasingly digital and mobile-first world.

    Through Aduna's unified API platform, JT Global will gain seamless access to
    standardized network APIs such as SIM Swap and Number Verification, which allow
    enterprises to verify the integrity of phone numbers in real time, detect
    potential fraud, and ensure secure user onboarding and transactions.

    "We're excited to welcome JT Global as a developer platform partner helping to
    deliver stronger, more secure digital interactions," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO
    of Aduna. "By embedding real-time network data into enterprise workflows, JT can
    help customers stay ahead of threats and meet growing demands for trust and
    compliance."

    JT's CPaaS platform serves highly regulated and time-sensitive industries where
    verified communication is essential. Their Mobile Intelligence (https://internat
    ional.jtglobal.com/mobile-intelligence/#:~:text=JT%27s%20Mobile%20Intelligence%2
    0solutions%20utilise%20the%20wealth%20of,secure%2C%20and%20better%20authenticati
    on%20experiences%20with%20Silent%20Authentication%2B.) division provides
    real-time fraud prevention and identity solutions, using live mobile network
    data to help banks and organizations tackle APP fraud, SIM swap attacks, and
    account takeovers. Its MoneyGuard solution protects over 135 million consumers,
    while Scam Signal - developed with leading UK banks and major mobile operators -
    detects impersonation scams and supports compliance with emerging regulatory
    frameworks.

    "Joining Aduna is a natural extension of JT's commitment to being part of a more
    secure and intelligent mobile ecosystem. As an active contributor to the GSMA
    Open Gateway initiative, we believe mobile network operators have a shared
    responsibility to work together, share intelligence, and make trusted network
    capabilities more accessible. By combining Aduna's global reach with JT's proven
    expertise in fraud prevention and mobile identity, together we're helping to
    deliver real-time services that protect consumers, support compliance, and
    13 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
