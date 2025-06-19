JT Global to join Aduna to advance secure CPaaS solutions with Network APIs

Plano, Texas (ots/PRNewswire) - Aduna (https://adunaglobal.com/) , the global

aggregator of network APIs, today announced that JT Global, a leading

international Communications as a Service (CPaaS) provider, will join its

partner ecosystem to integrate a new set of high-trust network APIs into its

communications platform. The partnership will enable JT Global to deliver

enhanced authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention

capabilities to its global enterprise customers that are critical tools in

today's increasingly digital and mobile-first world.



Through Aduna's unified API platform, JT Global will gain seamless access to

standardized network APIs such as SIM Swap and Number Verification, which allow

enterprises to verify the integrity of phone numbers in real time, detect

potential fraud, and ensure secure user onboarding and transactions.





