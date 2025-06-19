Tata Elxsi and Infineon Partner to Accelerate EV Innovation in India (FOTO)
Infineon technologies for two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger
vehicles (PV), and commercial vehicles (CV)
Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and Infineon
Technologies, a global leader in semiconductor solutions, have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop application-ready EV
solutions (https://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive/c-a-s-e/automotive-el
ectrification) tailored to the Indian market.
This strategic collaboration aligns with India's rapid shift towards
electrification, with EV sales growing by 25-30% year-on-year in 2024, including
a 28% increase in electric two- and three-wheeler sales.
The partnership strategically leverages design and integration expertise,
enabling faster adoption of automotive-grade, cost-optimised, and
safety-compliant subsystems across key mobility segments. It addresses critical
safety requirements such as ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D)
compliance, as per ISO 26262 (Functional Safety of Road Vehicles) standards.
Tata Elxsi brings its design, system integration, and validation capabilities,
while Infineon will provide early access to its latest semiconductor
technologies-such as silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers,
and integrated circuits (ICs).
Through this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Infineon will work closely to develop
high-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable battery
management systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and high-voltage
thermal management solutions for the Indian market. This will serve India's
fast-evolving 2W, 3W, PV, and CV segments, with future pathways to address
eVTOL, energy, and off-highway sectors.
"Currently, several of our EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs and
components. This MoU further strengthens our partnership by giving us a clearer
scope and tighter system-level alignment, enabling shorter turnaround times to
address Indian market requirements. As EV adoption scales, our focus remains on
delivering production-ready, automotive standards-compliant platforms and
solutions," said Nambi Ganesh, Head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi.
"At Infineon, we are committed to driving innovation in the electric vehicle
sector and empowering our partners to bring cutting-edge technologies to market.
This partnership with Tata Elxsi is a significant step in our journey to support
India's ambitious electrification goals. By combining Tata Elxsi's design and
integration expertise with our advanced semiconductor solutions, we are not only
enhancing the development of ready-to-deploy EV systems but also ensuring that
they meet the highest safety and performance standards. Together, we aim to
accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across various segments, from
two-wheelers to commercial vehicles, and contribute to a more sustainable future
for India," said Kenneth Lim, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Infineon
Technologies Asia Pacific .
This initiative supports national targets outlined by NITI Aayog, including 80%
electrification of 2W and 3W and 70% of CVs by 2030.
About Tata Elxsi
Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology
services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications,
healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers
in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product
engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.
It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected
vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), supported by a
worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and a global talent
pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists. For more information, please
visit: http://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive
About Infineon
Infineon is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon
drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The
Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and
generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30
September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol:
IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker
symbol: IFNNY).
Media Contact:
Tata Elxsi
Hari Balan
Corporate Communications
Email: mailto:media@tataelxsi.com
Infineon
Moses Mok
+65 9772 9383
mailto:moses.mok@infineon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6058721
OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
ISIN: DE0006231004
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,01 % und einem Kurs von 34,13 auf Tradegate (19. Juni 2025, 13:03 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -5,84 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,39 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 44,51 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9900 %.
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 41,17EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 45,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +11,49 %/+32,02 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Infineon Technologies - 623100 - DE0006231004
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Infineon Technologies. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
https://www.electrive.net/2025/05/20/infineon-versorgt-die-r2-plattform-von-rivian-mit-sic-traktionsmodulen/#google_vignette
https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/press/press-releases/2025/INFXX202503-074.html
Die Studie, auf die sich Infineon bezieht, ist wohl kostenpflichtig:
https://omdia.tech.informa.com/om128000/competitive-landscaping-tool-clt-annual--4q24