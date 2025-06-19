    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfineon Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infineon Technologies
    Tata Elxsi and Infineon Partner to Accelerate EV Innovation in India (FOTO)

    Bengaluru (ots) - Collaboration focuses on ready-to-deploy EV systems built on
    Infineon technologies for two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger
    vehicles (PV), and commercial vehicles (CV)

    Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and Infineon
    Technologies, a global leader in semiconductor solutions, have signed a
    Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop application-ready EV
    solutions (https://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive/c-a-s-e/automotive-el
    ectrification) tailored to the Indian market.

    This strategic collaboration aligns with India's rapid shift towards
    electrification, with EV sales growing by 25-30% year-on-year in 2024, including
    a 28% increase in electric two- and three-wheeler sales.

    The partnership strategically leverages design and integration expertise,
    enabling faster adoption of automotive-grade, cost-optimised, and
    safety-compliant subsystems across key mobility segments. It addresses critical
    safety requirements such as ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D)
    compliance, as per ISO 26262 (Functional Safety of Road Vehicles) standards.

    Tata Elxsi brings its design, system integration, and validation capabilities,
    while Infineon will provide early access to its latest semiconductor
    technologies-such as silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers,
    and integrated circuits (ICs).

    Through this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Infineon will work closely to develop
    high-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable battery
    management systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and high-voltage
    thermal management solutions for the Indian market. This will serve India's
    fast-evolving 2W, 3W, PV, and CV segments, with future pathways to address
    eVTOL, energy, and off-highway sectors.

    "Currently, several of our EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs and
    components. This MoU further strengthens our partnership by giving us a clearer
    scope and tighter system-level alignment, enabling shorter turnaround times to
    address Indian market requirements. As EV adoption scales, our focus remains on
    delivering production-ready, automotive standards-compliant platforms and
    solutions," said Nambi Ganesh, Head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi.

    "At Infineon, we are committed to driving innovation in the electric vehicle
    sector and empowering our partners to bring cutting-edge technologies to market.
    This partnership with Tata Elxsi is a significant step in our journey to support
    India's ambitious electrification goals. By combining Tata Elxsi's design and
    integration expertise with our advanced semiconductor solutions, we are not only
    enhancing the development of ready-to-deploy EV systems but also ensuring that
    they meet the highest safety and performance standards. Together, we aim to
    accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across various segments, from
    two-wheelers to commercial vehicles, and contribute to a more sustainable future
    for India," said Kenneth Lim, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Infineon
    Technologies Asia Pacific .

    This initiative supports national targets outlined by NITI Aayog, including 80%
    electrification of 2W and 3W and 70% of CVs by 2030.

    About Tata Elxsi

    Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology
    services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications,
    healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers
    in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product
    engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

    It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected
    vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), supported by a
    worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and a global talent
    pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists. For more information, please
    visit: http://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive

    About Infineon

    Infineon is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon
    drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The
    Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and
    generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30
    September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol:
    IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker
    symbol: IFNNY).

    Media Contact:

    Tata Elxsi
    Hari Balan
    Corporate Communications
    Email: mailto:media@tataelxsi.com

    Infineon
    Moses Mok
    +65 9772 9383
    mailto:moses.mok@infineon.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6058721
    OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
    ISIN: DE0006231004
     

