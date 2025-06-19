Tata Elxsi and Infineon Partner to Accelerate EV Innovation in India (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,01 % und einem Kurs von 34,13 auf Tradegate (19. Juni 2025, 13:03 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um -5,84 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,39 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 44,51 Mrd.. Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9900 %. Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 41,17EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 38,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 45,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +11,49 %/+32,02 % bedeutet.

Bengaluru (ots) - Collaboration focuses on ready-to-deploy EV systems built onInfineon technologies for two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passengervehicles (PV), and commercial vehicles (CV)Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and InfineonTechnologies, a global leader in semiconductor solutions, have signed aMemorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop application-ready EVsolutions (https://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive/c-a-s-e/automotive-electrification) tailored to the Indian market.This strategic collaboration aligns with India's rapid shift towardselectrification, with EV sales growing by 25-30% year-on-year in 2024, includinga 28% increase in electric two- and three-wheeler sales.The partnership strategically leverages design and integration expertise,enabling faster adoption of automotive-grade, cost-optimised, andsafety-compliant subsystems across key mobility segments. It addresses criticalsafety requirements such as ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D)compliance, as per ISO 26262 (Functional Safety of Road Vehicles) standards.Tata Elxsi brings its design, system integration, and validation capabilities,while Infineon will provide early access to its latest semiconductortechnologies-such as silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers,and integrated circuits (ICs).Through this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Infineon will work closely to develophigh-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable batterymanagement systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and high-voltagethermal management solutions for the Indian market. This will serve India'sfast-evolving 2W, 3W, PV, and CV segments, with future pathways to addresseVTOL, energy, and off-highway sectors."Currently, several of our EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs andcomponents. This MoU further strengthens our partnership by giving us a clearerscope and tighter system-level alignment, enabling shorter turnaround times toaddress Indian market requirements. As EV adoption scales, our focus remains ondelivering production-ready, automotive standards-compliant platforms andsolutions," said Nambi Ganesh, Head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi."At Infineon, we are committed to driving innovation in the electric vehiclesector and empowering our partners to bring cutting-edge technologies to market.This partnership with Tata Elxsi is a significant step in our journey to supportIndia's ambitious electrification goals. By combining Tata Elxsi's design andintegration expertise with our advanced semiconductor solutions, we are not onlyenhancing the development of ready-to-deploy EV systems but also ensuring thatthey meet the highest safety and performance standards. Together, we aim toaccelerate the adoption of electric mobility across various segments, fromtwo-wheelers to commercial vehicles, and contribute to a more sustainable futurefor India," said Kenneth Lim, Senior Vice President, Automotive, InfineonTechnologies Asia Pacific .This initiative supports national targets outlined by NITI Aayog, including 80%electrification of 2W and 3W and 70% of CVs by 2030.About Tata ElxsiTata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technologyservices across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications,healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliersin the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and productengineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connectedvehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), supported by aworldwide network of design studios, development centres, and a global talentpool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists. For more information, pleasevisit: http://www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotiveAbout InfineonInfineon is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineondrives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. TheCompany had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) andgenerated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol:IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (tickersymbol: IFNNY).Media Contact:Tata ElxsiHari BalanCorporate CommunicationsEmail: mailto:media@tataelxsi.comInfineonMoses Mok+65 9772 9383mailto:moses.mok@infineon.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/6058721OTS: Infineon Technologies AGISIN: DE0006231004