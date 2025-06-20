Mutares to Acquire inTime Group from Super Group
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is set to expand its horizons with the strategic acquisition of the inTime Group. This move aims to bolster their Goods & Services segment. inTime Group specializes in time-critical deliveries and third-party logistics. With a revenue of EUR 115 million and 450 employees, inTime is a formidable player. Mutares plans to harness its restructuring expertise to drive growth and value.
- Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement to acquire the inTime Group from Super Group Limited.
- The acquisition aims to strengthen Mutares' Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment.
- The inTime Group operates in the transportation and logistics sector, focusing on time-critical deliveries and third-party logistics.
- The company generated revenues of approximately EUR 115 million in 2024 and has around 450 employees.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.
- Mutares aims to leverage its experience in restructuring logistics service providers to enhance operational performance and create sustainable value.
