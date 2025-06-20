    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Wirtschaft

    129 Aufrufe 129 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Dax legt deutlich zu - Ölpreis sinkt stark

    Wirtschaft - Dax legt deutlich zu - Ölpreis sinkt stark
    Foto: Frankfurter Börse (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Frankfurt/Main (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Zum Wochenausklang hat der Dax deutlich zugelegt. Zum Xetra-Handelsschluss wurde der Index mit 23.351 Punkten berechnet, ein Plus in Höhe von 1,3 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vortagesschluss. An der Spitze der Kursliste rangierten kurz vor Handelsschluss Airbus, die Commerzbank und Eon, am Ende Bayer, Symrise und Brenntag.

    "Die Erleichterung über eine Abmilderung im Nah-Ost-Konflikt zwischen Israel und dem Iran zeichnet sich klar über die europäischen Aktienindizes ab", sagte Marktexperte Andreas Lipkow. Dass sich die USA vorerst aus der militärischen Auseinandersetzung heraushalten, werde an den Finanzmärkten mit Erleichterung aufgenommen. "Die Rohölpreise haben diese bereits quittiert und notieren teilweise drei Prozent tiefer. Auch die Lust nach deutschen Aktien ist erkennbar."

    Die europäische Gemeinschaftswährung war am Freitagnachmittag stärker: Ein Euro kostete 1,1522 US-Dollar, ein Dollar war dementsprechend für 0,8679 Euro zu haben.

    Der Ölpreis sank unterdessen stark: Ein Fass der Nordsee-Sorte Brent kostete gegen 17 Uhr deutscher Zeit 76,48 US-Dollar; das waren 237 Cent oder 3,0 Prozent weniger als am Schluss des vorherigen Handelstags.


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!



    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    6 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wirtschaft Dax legt deutlich zu - Ölpreis sinkt stark Zum Wochenausklang hat der Dax deutlich zugelegt. Zum Xetra-Handelsschluss wurde der Index mit 23.351 Punkten berechnet, ein Plus in Höhe von 1,3 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vortagesschluss. An der Spitze der …