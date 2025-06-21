    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Wirtschaft

    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Airbus will schnelleren Ausbau der europäischen Luftverteidigung

    Wirtschaft - Airbus will schnelleren Ausbau der europäischen Luftverteidigung
    Foto: Airbus-Logo (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Taufkirchen (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Michael Schöllhorn, Vorstand der Rüstungs- und Raumfahrtsparte des Flugzeugbauers Airbus, fordert angesichts der aktuellen Konflikte, dass das europäische Luftverteidigungssystem FCAS nicht erst wie ursprünglich geplant im Jahr 2040 in Dienst gestellt wird, sondern in Teilen deutlich früher. "Die unbemannte Komponente in diesem Verbund muss deutlich vorgezogen werden und bis Ende des Jahrzehnts zur Verfügung stehen", sagt der Manager der "Welt am Sonntag".

    Während die von Deutschland, Frankreich und Spanien gemeinsam verfolgte Entwicklung eines neuen europäischen Kampfjets nicht schneller möglich sei, erlaube die Drohnentechnologie ein zügigeres Vorgehen, so Schöllhorn. "Hier möchten wir als Airbus einen Beitrag liefern, unter anderem mit Kampfdrohnen, die bemannte Kampfflugzeuge teilweise ersetzen können."

    Schöllhorn fordert zugleich den raschen Aufbau einer europäischen Raumfahrtinfrastruktur zu militärischen Zwecken. "Der Ukraine-Krieg hat schonungslos offengelegt, wie wichtig die Raumfahrt für unsere Sicherheit geworden ist: ohne eigene Fähigkeiten bei der Erdbeobachtung oder eine sichere Satellitenkommunikation ist Europa ein zahnloser Tiger", sagte er der Sonntagszeitung. "Wir sind bereit, unsere Kapazitäten auszubauen, doch dafür brauchen wir nicht nur fromme Sprüche, sondern Verträge sowie hinlängliche Stückzahlen und keine Salamischeiben."


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!



    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wirtschaft Airbus will schnelleren Ausbau der europäischen Luftverteidigung Michael Schöllhorn, Vorstand der Rüstungs- und Raumfahrtsparte des Flugzeugbauers Airbus, fordert angesichts der aktuellen Konflikte, dass das europäische Luftverteidigungssystem FCAS nicht erst wie …