Wirtschaft
Airbus will schnelleren Ausbau der europäischen Luftverteidigung
Foto: Airbus-Logo (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
Taufkirchen (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Michael Schöllhorn, Vorstand der Rüstungs- und Raumfahrtsparte des Flugzeugbauers Airbus, fordert angesichts der aktuellen Konflikte, dass das europäische Luftverteidigungssystem FCAS nicht erst wie ursprünglich geplant im Jahr 2040 in Dienst gestellt wird, sondern in Teilen deutlich früher. "Die unbemannte Komponente in diesem Verbund muss deutlich vorgezogen werden und bis Ende des Jahrzehnts zur Verfügung stehen", sagt der Manager der "Welt am Sonntag".
Während die von Deutschland, Frankreich und Spanien gemeinsam verfolgte Entwicklung eines neuen europäischen Kampfjets nicht schneller möglich sei, erlaube die Drohnentechnologie ein zügigeres Vorgehen, so Schöllhorn. "Hier möchten wir als Airbus einen Beitrag liefern, unter anderem mit Kampfdrohnen, die bemannte Kampfflugzeuge teilweise ersetzen können."
Schöllhorn fordert zugleich den raschen Aufbau einer europäischen Raumfahrtinfrastruktur zu militärischen Zwecken. "Der Ukraine-Krieg hat schonungslos offengelegt, wie wichtig die Raumfahrt für unsere Sicherheit geworden ist: ohne eigene Fähigkeiten bei der Erdbeobachtung oder eine sichere Satellitenkommunikation ist Europa ein zahnloser Tiger", sagte er der Sonntagszeitung. "Wir sind bereit, unsere Kapazitäten auszubauen, doch dafür brauchen wir nicht nur fromme Sprüche, sondern Verträge sowie hinlängliche Stückzahlen und keine Salamischeiben."
Hobbydigger schrieb 17.04.25, 17:43
Deutsche Bank Research hat Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 183 Euro belassen. Andere Kursziele 175-205 . Airbus wird u.a. auch von weiteren Aufträgen profitieren. China hat bereits mitgeteilt keine Flugzeuge mehr bei Boeing zu bestellen.mitdiskutieren »
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02
Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.mitdiskutieren »
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
