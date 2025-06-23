Steyr Motors Accelerates U.S. Growth with New Framework Deal

Steyr Motors AG has signed a framework agreement with Laborde Products Inc. to strengthen its market position in the U.S.

The agreement is expected to generate around USD 15 million in order volume over four years.

The partnership covers sales across all continental U.S. states and territories, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Steyr Motors anticipates generating approximately USD 2 million in revenue in the current year from this agreement.

The company aims for a year-on-year revenue increase of at least 40% and an EBIT margin above 20% for 2025.

Steyr Motors specializes in high-performance customized engines for military and civilian applications, with a focus on durability and power density.

