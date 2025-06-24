HORNBACH's Q1 2025/26: Sales & Earnings Soar to New Heights

Consolidated net sales of HORNBACH Group increased by 5.7% in Q1 2025/26, reaching EUR 1,909.2 million, due to favorable weather and increased customer frequency.

Adjusted EBIT improved by 10.4% to EUR 161.7 million, driven by increased sales and gross profit.

Market share expanded in Germany and Europe, with notable increases in countries like the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and Czechia.

Earnings per share rose to EUR 6.62 from EUR 5.96 in the previous year.

Online sales accounted for 13.1% of total sales, increasing by 11.1% to EUR 236.3 million.

HORNBACH confirms its full-year outlook for 2025/26, expecting net sales at or slightly above the previous year's level and adjusted EBIT at the level of the 2024/25 financial year.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at HORNBACH Holding is on 24.06.2025.

