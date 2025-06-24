Record Sales Surge in 2024/25: A Year of Financial Triumph
HPW Metallwerk is riding a wave of success, with sales soaring to new heights thanks to booming e-mobility demand.
- HPW Metallwerk reported a significant sales increase from EUR 158.2 million in 2023/2024 to EUR 183.4 million in 2024/2025, driven by strong growth in the e-mobility sector.
- The Automotive segment saw sales rise by over 44% to EUR 93.3 million, with e-mobility applications accounting for 50.9% of total sales.
- High demand for innovative high-tech wires for electric motors and battery systems contributed to the company's positive business development.
- HPW acquired a market-leading international OEM as a customer for PEEK-insulated flat wires, with high-volume orders starting in 2025.
- The company successfully completed a capital increase to accelerate its growth strategy and plans to launch new production lines later this year.
- HPW aims for significant turnover and earnings growth in the 2025/2026 financial year, with plans for international expansion, particularly in the US market.
