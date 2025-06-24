Original-Research
PFISTERER Holding SE (von GBC AG): BUY
- PFISTERER Holding SE: BUY-Empfehlung, Ziel 48 EUR
- IPO erfolgreich, 95 Mio. EUR für Wachstum investiert
- Markt wächst 11,6% jährlich, hohe Margen erwartet
^
Original-Research: PFISTERER Holding SE - from GBC AG
24.06.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Classification of GBC AG to PFISTERER Holding SE
Company Name: PFISTERER Holding SE ISIN: DE000PFSE212
Reason for the research: Research study (Initial Coverage) Recommendation: BUY
Target price: 48.00 EUR
Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025
Last rating change:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann
Attractive triad of dynamic business development, high profit margins and strong market growth
PFISTERER Holding SE (PFISTERER) reported on 14 May 2025 that it had successfully listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. A total of 6.97 million shares were placed: 3.5 million shares came from a capital increase, with the remaining shares coming from the reallocation of existing shareholders. At an offer price of EUR27.00, PFISTERER will receive cash proceeds of approximately EUR95 million (GBC estimate, net: EUR85.90 million). Among other things, the IPO proceeds will be used to finance the company's CAPEX programme in order to expand existing production capacities and address growth markets with newly developed products.
Their successful IPO means that the world's only independent supplier of connection and insulation technology for electrical grids, covering all voltage levels and grid connections, is now
represented on the capital market. Founded in 1921, PFISTERER offers products developed in-house for the areas of 'generation', 'transmission' and 'distribution' based on the two materials silicone
and metal. The company has a range of products in its portfolio for every interface in the electricity grid, which are essential components of the transmission and distribution networks. Customers
include grid operators, cable manufacturers, general contractors, etc. As PFISTERER covers the entire voltage spectrum with its products, there is a high barrier to market entry, which is also
secured by long-standing customer relationships and development partnerships.
With its product range, PFISTERER is part of a market that is characterised by increasing demand for electricity (economic growth, electromobility, AI, etc.) on the one hand, and a partially
outdated energy infrastructure on the other. In addition, the infrastructure is in a transformation phase (decentralisation, HVDC), which is accompanied by a high investment requirement overall.
According to a study by Roland Berger, the market addressable by PFISTERER is expected to grow by an average of 11.6% in the coming years.
With its growth strategy, the company aims to participate disproportionately in market growth. On the one hand, growth in the core business is to be realised by gaining market share. On the other
hand, global presence is to be expanded. Finally, new products are to be developed. The focus here is on the HVDC sector and a general expansion of products in the high-margin high and extra-high
voltage range (over 250 kV). To this end, PFISTERER has launched a CAPEX programme of EUR 215 million, which will be financed by the cash inflow from the IPO on the one hand and the expected
positive cash flows on the other.
This is intended to continue the growth trajectory already embarked upon in previous financial years. In 2024, sales growth amounted to 14.7% (EUR 383.12 million) and the EBITDA margin improved to
15.7%, which corresponds to EBITDA of EUR 60.15 million. According to our estimates, which cover the period up to 2030, sales should increase to EUR 717.02 million (2030) and EBITDA to EUR 141.91
million, which would then correspond to an EBITDA margin of 19.8%.
As part of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a target price of EUR48.00 per share, which corresponds to a fair market capitalisation of EUR868.52 million. Based on the current share
price, this represents upside potential of 22.0%. We are initiating coverage of PFISTERER Holding SE with a BUY rating.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32900.pdf
Completion: 23.06.2025 (09:13 am)
First publication: 24.06.2025 (10:00 am)
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Pfisterer Holding Aktie
Die Pfisterer Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,51 % und einem Kurs von 40,45 auf Tradegate (24. Juni 2025, 09:56 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Pfisterer Holding Aktie um +4,12 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt -.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Pfisterer Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 731,95 Mio..
Die letzten 1 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 48,00Euro.
Analyst: GBC
Nachdem in den Börsentagen 1-6 erstmal die "Zittrigen" bzw. Kleinanleger, die die paar Prozent Zeichnungsgewinn realisiert haben, draussen sind, ziehen seit gestern auf Xetra wieder die Umsätze an (bei steigenden Kursen).
Ich denke, da kaufen dann noch die "Großen", die nicht voll bedient wurden, langsam ihre Wunschgröße zusammen.
Ich dachte, dass auch Ende Mai die ersten Zahlen kommen sollten. Gehe davon aus, dass die auch positiv aufgenommen werden.
Weiß da jemand was Genaueres?