Continental's 2025 Vision: ContiTech Sale & Future Plans Unveiled

Continental plans to sell its ContiTech group sector in 2026, following the sale of ContiTech’s Original Equipment Solutions (OESL) business area later in 2025.

The mid-term sales potential for the Continental Group is projected to be between €19.5 billion and €22.0 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.0 to 14.5 percent.

The Tires group sector is expected to achieve sales of €14.5 billion to €16.0 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.0 to 16.0 percent.

ContiTech's mid-term sales potential, excluding OESL, is projected to be €5.0 billion to €6.0 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0 to 13.0 percent.

Continental will review the possibility of a special dividend and share buybacks from the proceeds of the ContiTech sale.

The company has adjusted its 2025 sales and margin outlooks due to changes in exchange rates and global trade barriers, impacting the Continental Group and its Tires and ContiTech sectors.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Continental is on 05.08.2025.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 74,11EUR and was down -1,44 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,78EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,45 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.813,50PKT (+1,69 %).





