    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsIntertek Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Intertek Group
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    LAUNCH OF INTERTEK AI², THE WORLD'S FIRST END-TO-END AI ASSURANCE PROGRAMME

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way the world works
    - Corporates are investing significantly in AI to step up customer service and
    boost productivity
    - There are significant ethical, compliance, and quality risks with AI, a new
    and unproven technology
    - Companies need to adopt responsible AI practices to grow their business in the
    right way
    - Intertek launches Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end AI
    assurance programme
    - Intertek AI² enables organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer, trusted
    AI solutions

    A video is available on our website: http://www.intertek.com/ai/video/

    Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide,
    announces the launch of Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end
    AI assurance programme enabling organisations to power ahead with smarter,
    safer, trusted AI solutions.

    AI is rapidly accelerating in all parts of society, quickly changing the way the
    world works and triggering significant risks for governments, corporates,
    consumers and employees.

    With more than 130 years of quality and safety expertise across a wide range of
    industries, the launch of Intertek AI² expands Intertek's industry-leading
    offering of ATIC solutions, providing a comprehensive, risk-based AI assurance
    programme built around industry-leading solutions and addressing governance,
    transparency, security, and safety. Services include:

    - Governed AI services establish risk and quality management frameworks, AI
    governance structures, regulatory compliance strategies, and oversight
    mechanisms ensuring accountability and adherence to evolving requirements
    including EU AI Act obligations and ISO42001.
    - Transparent AI services develop technical documentation meeting regulatory
    standards, implement appropriate explainability levels for different
    applications, and creates communication strategies making AI behaviour
    understandable to diverse stakeholders.
    - Secure AI services deliver cybersecurity tailored to AI systems, red teaming
    exercises identifying vulnerabilities and failure modes, threat monitoring and
    incident response planning, and security architecture guidance addressing
    unique AI vulnerabilities.
    - Safe AI services provide comprehensive testing and validation using
    AI-specific methodologies, data quality assessment and improvement,
    independent performance verification, and bias detection and mitigation across
    diverse populations and use cases

    Leveraging Intertek's multi-industry value chain TQA expertise and network of
    more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in over 100 countries, Intertek AI²
    positions the Group as the ATIC industry leader in trusted AI across safety,
    security, sustainability, and compliance.

    Learn more about Intertek AI²: http://www.intertek.com/ai/

    André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek Group, commented: "AI is reshaping our world at
    an unprecedented pace as organisations race to integrate AI into their systems
    and products to take their customer service to new heights and unleash new
    levels of productivity. Intertek AI² is the world's first independent end-to-end
    AI assurance programme to enable organisations to power ahead with smarter,
    safer and trusted AI solutions."

    About Intertek

    Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

    Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100
    countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and
    Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

    Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to
    Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our
    clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in
    each of their operations.

    Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered
    consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power
    ahead safely.

    https://www.intertek.com/

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-inte
    rtek-ai-the-worlds-first-end-to-end-ai-assurance-programme-302489412.html

    Contact:

    Please contact: Denis Moreau,
    Investor Relations,
    +44 (0) 20 7396 3415,
    investor@intertek.com,
    Jonathon Brill/James Styles,
    DGA Group,
    +44 (0) 7836 622 683,
    intertek@dgagroup.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68417/6061697
    OTS: Intertek




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    LAUNCH OF INTERTEK AI², THE WORLD'S FIRST END-TO-END AI ASSURANCE PROGRAMME - Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way the world works - Corporates are investing significantly in AI to step up customer service and boost productivity - There are significant ethical, compliance, and quality risks with AI, a new …