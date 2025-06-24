LAUNCH OF INTERTEK AI², THE WORLD'S FIRST END-TO-END AI ASSURANCE PROGRAMME

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way the world works

- Corporates are investing significantly in AI to step up customer service and

boost productivity

- There are significant ethical, compliance, and quality risks with AI, a new

and unproven technology

- Companies need to adopt responsible AI practices to grow their business in the

right way

- Intertek launches Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end AI

assurance programme

- Intertek AI² enables organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer, trusted

AI solutions



A video is available on our website: http://www.intertek.com/ai/video/





Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide,

announces the launch of Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end

AI assurance programme enabling organisations to power ahead with smarter,

safer, trusted AI solutions.



AI is rapidly accelerating in all parts of society, quickly changing the way the

world works and triggering significant risks for governments, corporates,

consumers and employees.



With more than 130 years of quality and safety expertise across a wide range of

industries, the launch of Intertek AI² expands Intertek's industry-leading

offering of ATIC solutions, providing a comprehensive, risk-based AI assurance

programme built around industry-leading solutions and addressing governance,

transparency, security, and safety. Services include:



- Governed AI services establish risk and quality management frameworks, AI

governance structures, regulatory compliance strategies, and oversight

mechanisms ensuring accountability and adherence to evolving requirements

including EU AI Act obligations and ISO42001.

- Transparent AI services develop technical documentation meeting regulatory

standards, implement appropriate explainability levels for different

applications, and creates communication strategies making AI behaviour

understandable to diverse stakeholders.

- Secure AI services deliver cybersecurity tailored to AI systems, red teaming

exercises identifying vulnerabilities and failure modes, threat monitoring and

incident response planning, and security architecture guidance addressing

unique AI vulnerabilities.

- Safe AI services provide comprehensive testing and validation using

AI-specific methodologies, data quality assessment and improvement,

independent performance verification, and bias detection and mitigation across

diverse populations and use cases



Leveraging Intertek's multi-industry value chain TQA expertise and network of

more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in over 100 countries, Intertek AI²

positions the Group as the ATIC industry leader in trusted AI across safety,

security, sustainability, and compliance.



Learn more about Intertek AI²: http://www.intertek.com/ai/



André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek Group, commented: "AI is reshaping our world at

an unprecedented pace as organisations race to integrate AI into their systems

and products to take their customer service to new heights and unleash new

levels of productivity. Intertek AI² is the world's first independent end-to-end

AI assurance programme to enable organisations to power ahead with smarter,

safer and trusted AI solutions."



About Intertek



Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.



Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100

countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and

Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.



Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to

Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our

clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in

each of their operations.



Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered

consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power

ahead safely.



https://www.intertek.com/



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-inte

rtek-ai-the-worlds-first-end-to-end-ai-assurance-programme-302489412.html



Contact:



Please contact: Denis Moreau,

Investor Relations,

+44 (0) 20 7396 3415,

investor@intertek.com,

Jonathon Brill/James Styles,

DGA Group,

+44 (0) 7836 622 683,

intertek@dgagroup.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68417/6061697

OTS: Intertek







