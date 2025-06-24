LAUNCH OF INTERTEK AI², THE WORLD'S FIRST END-TO-END AI ASSURANCE PROGRAMME
Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide,
announces the launch of Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end
AI assurance programme enabling organisations to power ahead with smarter,
safer, trusted AI solutions.
AI is rapidly accelerating in all parts of society, quickly changing the way the
world works and triggering significant risks for governments, corporates,
consumers and employees.
With more than 130 years of quality and safety expertise across a wide range of
industries, the launch of Intertek AI² expands Intertek's industry-leading
offering of ATIC solutions, providing a comprehensive, risk-based AI assurance
programme built around industry-leading solutions and addressing governance,
transparency, security, and safety. Services include:
- Governed AI services establish risk and quality management frameworks, AI
governance structures, regulatory compliance strategies, and oversight
mechanisms ensuring accountability and adherence to evolving requirements
including EU AI Act obligations and ISO42001.
- Transparent AI services develop technical documentation meeting regulatory
standards, implement appropriate explainability levels for different
applications, and creates communication strategies making AI behaviour
understandable to diverse stakeholders.
- Secure AI services deliver cybersecurity tailored to AI systems, red teaming
exercises identifying vulnerabilities and failure modes, threat monitoring and
incident response planning, and security architecture guidance addressing
unique AI vulnerabilities.
- Safe AI services provide comprehensive testing and validation using
AI-specific methodologies, data quality assessment and improvement,
independent performance verification, and bias detection and mitigation across
diverse populations and use cases
Leveraging Intertek's multi-industry value chain TQA expertise and network of
more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in over 100 countries, Intertek AI²
positions the Group as the ATIC industry leader in trusted AI across safety,
security, sustainability, and compliance.
Learn more about Intertek AI²: http://www.intertek.com/ai/
André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek Group, commented: "AI is reshaping our world at
an unprecedented pace as organisations race to integrate AI into their systems
and products to take their customer service to new heights and unleash new
levels of productivity. Intertek AI² is the world's first independent end-to-end
AI assurance programme to enable organisations to power ahead with smarter,
safer and trusted AI solutions."
About Intertek
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.
Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100
countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and
Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.
Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to
Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our
clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in
each of their operations.
Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered
consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power
ahead safely.
https://www.intertek.com/
Contact:
Please contact: Denis Moreau,
Investor Relations,
+44 (0) 20 7396 3415,
investor@intertek.com,
Jonathon Brill/James Styles,
DGA Group,
+44 (0) 7836 622 683,
intertek@dgagroup.com
