    ANALYSE-FLASH

    Deutsche Bank Research hebt Ziel für Airbus auf 185 Euro - 'Buy'

    • Deutsche Bank hebt Kursziel für Airbus auf 185 Euro.
    • Einstufung bleibt auf "Buy" für Airbus-Aktien.
    • Nato-Gipfel bietet Chancen für Airbus Defence and Space.
    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Airbus von 183 auf 185 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der anstehende Nato-Gipfel biete eine Chance für den Flugzeughersteller und Rüstungskonzern, schrieb Christophe Menard in seiner am Dienstag vorliegenden Einschätzung. Die USA verlagerten ihren Schwerpunkt auf den indo-pazifischen Raum, wodurch in Europa eine Fähigkeitslücke bei Transport- und Tankflugzeugen sowie bei Hubschraubern entstehe, die die Sparte Airbus Defence and Space zu schließen in der Lage sei./la/ag

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.06.2025 / 08:13 / CET

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,09 % und einem Kurs von 171,2 auf Tradegate (24. Juni 2025, 12:54 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +4,38 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,48 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 136,04 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 177,14EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 140,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 190,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -18,55 %/+10,54 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: Deutsche Bank
    Kursziel: 185 Euro

