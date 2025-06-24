The Platform Group's Exciting New Optical Sector Acquisition!

The Platform Group AG completed the acquisition of two optician chains with 30 locations and 200 employees in Germany.

The acquisitions include Freudenhaus Optik Handels GmbH and FH EYWR GmbH, both based in Munich.

The Platform Group AG plans a three-stage approach to enter the optician industry, with the first step completed and further acquisitions planned by the end of 2026.

The new "Optics & Hearing" segment is expected to generate over EUR 30 million in sales and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in 2025.

The Platform Group AG is actively pursuing acquisitions in the optician and hearing acoustics sector, with talks underway with 15 target companies.

The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 27 industries, with 18 locations across Europe, and achieved sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,6600EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,6400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.





