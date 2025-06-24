Continental's AUMOVIO: Driving Value & Growth Forward

AUMOVIO aims for profitable growth, targeting over €24 billion in sales and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.0 to 8.0 percent in the long term.

The company plans to reduce its research and development expenses to below 9 percent of sales in the long term.

AUMOVIO expects to distribute 10 to 30 percent of net income as dividends in the medium term, supported by a solid financial position.

The company has already recorded an order intake of €19.3 billion in 2024, indicating strong demand for its products.

AUMOVIO's strategy includes leading the market with innovative products, transforming into a high-performance organization, and achieving financial targets for sustainable value creation.

The company will leverage a centralized technology organization to enhance innovation and operational excellence, aiming to improve R&D efficiency and reduce costs.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Continental is on 05.08.2025.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 73,90EUR and was down -1,72 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,96EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.708,50PKT (+1,24 %).





