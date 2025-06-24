Continental's AUMOVIO: Driving Value & Growth Forward
AUMOVIO is on a mission to drive profitable growth, targeting €24 billion in sales and leveraging innovation to lead the market while optimizing costs and rewarding shareholders.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- AUMOVIO aims for profitable growth, targeting over €24 billion in sales and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.0 to 8.0 percent in the long term.
- The company plans to reduce its research and development expenses to below 9 percent of sales in the long term.
- AUMOVIO expects to distribute 10 to 30 percent of net income as dividends in the medium term, supported by a solid financial position.
- The company has already recorded an order intake of €19.3 billion in 2024, indicating strong demand for its products.
- AUMOVIO's strategy includes leading the market with innovative products, transforming into a high-performance organization, and achieving financial targets for sustainable value creation.
- The company will leverage a centralized technology organization to enhance innovation and operational excellence, aiming to improve R&D efficiency and reduce costs.
The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Continental is on 05.08.2025.
The price of Continental at the time of the news was 73,90EUR and was down -1,72 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,96EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 23.708,50PKT (+1,24 %).
-4,49 %
-1,41 %
-0,26 %
+7,33 %
+36,07 %
+9,96 %
-5,32 %
-61,51 %
+85,23 %
ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte