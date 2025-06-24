    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHORNBACH Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HORNBACH Holding

    Original-Research

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Starker Umsatz- und Gewinnanstieg im Q1-25/26
    • Free Cash Flow mehr als verdreifacht auf 147,4 Mio. €
    • Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel 110,00 € bestätigt
    Original-Research - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...
    Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa

    ^
    Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    24.06.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

    Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 24.06.2025
    Target price: 110.00
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

    Q1-25/26: strong increase of sales, earnings and cash flow

    HORNBACH Holding started strong into the current business year; in our view, there were 3 highlights: 1) significant increase in sales (EUR 1,909.2m, +5.7% yoy) and adjusted EBIT (EUR 161.7m, +10.4% yoy), 2) more than tripling of free cash flow (EUR 147.4m vs. EUR 43.0m in Q1-24/25) and 3) a specification of the FY 2025/26 guidance, with the company saying that the upper range of adj. EBIT is likely.
    The HORNBACH Baumarkt sales grew across all regions, with Germany contributing 48% and other European countries 52% of total sales. This subgroup experienced a 5.8% sales increase, while the Baustoff Union subgroup rose by 3.1%. It is worth mentioning that the Baustoff Union serves commercial clients and the weakness in the construction sector may have "bottomed out" according to CEO Albrecht Hornbach.
    Like-for-like sales growth was positive in nearly all countries, with particularly strong results in Luxembourg and the Netherlands (both +10.9%). Market share gains were again achieved in Germany, the Netherlands, Czechia, Austria, and Switzerland. E-commerce sales grew by 11.1%, with online channels accounting for 13.1% of Baumarkt sales, while they were 12.4% in Q1 24-25. The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with an equity ratio of 45.5% and net debt/EBITDA reduced to 2.3x (February 2025: 2.6x). In our opinion, HORNBACH's outlook continues to remain cautious/conservative. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32908.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2159850 24.06.2025 CET/CEST

    °

    HORNBACH Holding

    +7,01 %
    +2,54 %
    +1,20 %
    +9,42 %
    +20,34 %
    +15,55 %
    +33,86 %
    +18,49 %
    +323,09 %
    ISIN:DE0006083405WKN:608340

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur HORNBACH Holding Aktie

    Die HORNBACH Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +7,67 % und einem Kurs von 98,30 auf Tradegate (24. Juni 2025, 16:16 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der HORNBACH Holding Aktie um +2,54 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,20 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von HORNBACH Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,56 Mrd..

    HORNBACH Holding zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 2,4000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,7400 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 107,50EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der HORNBACH Holding Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 95,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 117,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -2,76 %/+19,75 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Hold
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu HORNBACH Holding - 608340 - DE0006083405

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über HORNBACH Holding. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi... ^ Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 24.06.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the …