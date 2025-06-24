HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

24.06.2025 / 16:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 24.06.2025

Target price: 110.00

Last rating change:

Analyst: Ralf Marinoni



Q1-25/26: strong increase of sales, earnings and cash flow

HORNBACH Holding started strong into the current business year; in our view, there were 3 highlights: 1) significant increase in sales (EUR 1,909.2m, +5.7% yoy) and adjusted EBIT (EUR 161.7m, +10.4% yoy), 2) more than tripling of free cash flow (EUR 147.4m vs. EUR 43.0m in Q1-24/25) and 3) a specification of the FY 2025/26 guidance, with the company saying that the upper range of adj. EBIT is likely.

The HORNBACH Baumarkt sales grew across all regions, with Germany contributing 48% and other European countries 52% of total sales. This subgroup experienced a 5.8% sales increase, while the Baustoff Union subgroup rose by 3.1%. It is worth mentioning that the Baustoff Union serves commercial clients and the weakness in the construction sector may have "bottomed out" according to CEO Albrecht Hornbach.

Like-for-like sales growth was positive in nearly all countries, with particularly strong results in Luxembourg and the Netherlands (both +10.9%). Market share gains were again achieved in Germany, the Netherlands, Czechia, Austria, and Switzerland. E-commerce sales grew by 11.1%, with online channels accounting for 13.1% of Baumarkt sales, while they were 12.4% in Q1 24-25. The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with an equity ratio of 45.5% and net debt/EBITDA reduced to 2.3x (February 2025: 2.6x). In our opinion, HORNBACH's outlook continues to remain cautious/conservative. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.



Die Marktkapitalisierung von HORNBACH Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,56 Mrd.. HORNBACH Holding zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 2,4000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,7400 %.



