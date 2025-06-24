Ringmetall SE Triumphs at Virtual AGM, Reports Live from Munich

Ringmetall SE held its 28th Annual General Meeting virtually on June 24, 2025, with 70.7% of share capital represented.

The company reported a 3.7% decline in consolidated revenue to EUR 174.9 million for 2024, but EBITDA increased by 23.9% to EUR 23.7 million.

The dividend remains unchanged at EUR 0.10 per share, reflecting the company's overall good performance in the previous year.

All agenda items received high approval ratings, with the lowest at 93.31% for the remuneration system for the Management Board.

CEO Christoph Petri noted a stable business performance in Q1 2025 despite ongoing economic challenges, including high energy prices and geopolitical tensions.

Ringmetall is a leading supplier of industrial packaging, with a focus on sustainability and a global presence in multiple countries.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Ringmetall is on 24.06.2025.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,2300EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.





