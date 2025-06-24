CureVac's General Meeting: Key Voting Results Revealed!

CureVac N.V. announced the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025.

Shareholders approved all proposals, including the appointment of Axel Sven Malkomes to the Management Board.

Jean Stéphenne, Debra Barker, Craig A. Tooman, and Klaus Schollmeier were reappointed to the Supervisory Board, while Mehdi Shahidi was newly appointed.

KPMG Accountants N.V. was reappointed as external auditors for the financial year 2026.

A detailed table of the votes cast is expected to be released in the coming days.

CureVac focuses on developing transformative mRNA-based medicines and operates in multiple countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the U.S.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 13.08.2025.

The price of CureVac at the time of the news was 4,6210EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous day.





