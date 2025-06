Kapsch TrafficCom Unveils FY 2024/25 Results

Business development showed slight improvement despite deconsolidations, with revenues at EUR 530 million and EBIT at EUR 13 million.

Equity ratio increased to 20%, and gearing ratio reduced to 111%.

Lower revenues and EBIT increase expected for the 2025/26 financial year, with potential positive one-time effects.

Revenues declined in EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, while Americas region saw a 7% increase.

Free cash flow reached EUR 21 million, and cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 48 million.

Kapsch TrafficCom conducted a strategy review, focusing on tolling and traffic management, and expanded sustainability management.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 20.08.2025.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 6,8900EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.