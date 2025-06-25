    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVienna International Airport AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vienna International Airport

    Original-Research

    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): Hold

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Flughafen Wien AG zeigt 5,5% Passagierwachstum YTD.
    • VIE bleibt Qualitätsführer mit Top-Bewertungen.
    • Empfehlung: HOLD, Kursziel 60 EUR in 12 Monaten.
    Original-Research - Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): Hold
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG

    25.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG

    Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG
    ISIN: AT00000VIE62

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Hold
    from: 25.06.2025
    Target price: EUR 60.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 months
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Henry Wendisch

    Summer kick-off at strong levels and above peer group

    Topic: Last week, FWAG released May traffic figures at strong levels, but with less momentum. Nevertheless, the numbers defy fears of passenger downturns. In detail:

    In May, group passenger numbers rose by 3.7% yoy to 3.75m, whereof VIE grew by 2% yoy (75% of passengers), MLA by 8% yoy (24% of passengers) and KSC by 31% yoy (1% of passengers). On a YTD basis, this translates into an increase of 5.5% yoy at group level, whereof VIE grew by 3% yoy, MLA by 13% yoy and KSC by 24% yoy.

    Low-cost carriers support VIE growth. The (in relative terms) weaker growth visible at VIE is largely explained by a softer start into the year from the Lufthansa Group (46% market share at VIE), whose total passenger numbers declined by 2.6% yoy in Q1. This was overcompensated by low-cost carriers (32.5% market share), which have gained further market share at VIE with a growth of 7.4% yoy in Q1. Mind you, a higher share of low-cost carriers is generally attractive for airports, as they usually have higher seat-load factors and are charged mostly the same fees as premium carriers.

    Leading the peer group overall: By showing a group wide YTD growth of 5.5% yoy, FWAG is currently only outperformed by Athens (+8.5% yoy). All other major European airports in the peer group show less passenger growth than FWAG (Frankfurt: +1% yoy, Munich +3% yoy, Zurich: +3% yoy, Madrid: 3.6% yoy and Paris: 4.6% yoy). This highlights the above average travel demand at FWAG, in our view.

    Quality leader. Again and again, VIE wins renowned awards such as "Best Airport Staff Europe" from Skytrax. The high quality also becomes visible in non-financial KPIs such as punctuality (#1 in Europe) and security waiting times (95% wait less than 5 min). Only recently, a study conducted by AÖV (Austrian Airports Association) showed that more than 78% respondents awarded top marks for passenger satisfaction at Austrian airports, with VIE making up a large part of that. All this leads to happy passengers which directly leads to happy customers (i.e. airlines).

    In sum, the upcoming summer season should defy concerns about dropping air travel demand, as we expect the high figures from last year to be defended thanks to a very resilient demand and slight capacity increased from the airlines. The stock however remains a HOLD with unchanged PT of EUR 60.00, based on DCF.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32910.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Contact for questions:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2160056 25.06.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Vienna International Airport Aktie

    Die Vienna International Airport Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,37 % und einem Kurs von 54,00 auf Tradegate (25. Juni 2025, 08:01 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Vienna International Airport Aktie um -0,37 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +0,75 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Vienna International Airport bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 4,54 Mrd..

    Vienna International Airport zahlte zuletzt (2023) eine Dividende von 0,7700. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,7000 %.


    Rating: Hold
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research Flughafen Wien AG (von NuWays AG): Hold ^ Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG 25.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of …