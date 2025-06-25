    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    Barclays hebt Ziel für Airbus auf 220 Euro - 'Overweight'

    • Barclays hebt Airbus-Kursziel auf 220 Euro an
    • Einstufung bleibt "Overweight" für Airbus-Aktien
    • A320-Produktion steigt, A350 hat weiterhin Probleme
    LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Airbus von 185 auf 220 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Milene Kerner passte in ihrer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung der Pariser Air Show ihre Schätzungen in der Flugzeugbranche an. Die Produktion der A320-Jets gewinne an Höhe. Zudem sieht Kerner günstige Trends im Servicegeschäft. Beim A350 gebe es indes weiter Turbulenzen./ag/tih

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2025 / 19:45 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2025 / 03:00 / GMT

    -----------------------
    dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
    -----------------------

    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,12 % und einem Kurs von 171,6 auf Tradegate (25. Juni 2025, 09:24 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +6,69 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +8,23 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 135,99 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 182,14EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 140,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 220,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -18,38 %/+28,26 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Overweight
    Analyst: Barclays Capital
    Kursziel: 220 Euro

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 220,00, was eine Steigerung von +28,96% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Werbung Disclaimer


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
