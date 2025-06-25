EMD's Retail Group further consolidates its position with Axfood from Sweden / The international retail alliance EMD is continuing to expand its importance in the cooperation with the A-brand industry (FOTO)
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - By effectively combining forces to benefit its
millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to
the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest
example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Swedish Axfood
Group, an EMD member since 1995, which will join the EMD Retail Group in 2026.
To clarify: while EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and
marketing of successful private label products, EMD members united in the Retail
Group also implement cross-border services and marketing concepts in partnership
with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.
In the Retail Group, Axfood from Sweden collaborates with selected prominent and
successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the
Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia and Superunie from the Netherlands.
RTG International, a German company, is another key member of the Retail Group.
RTG members include Globus, Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Klaas & Kock, Kaes, Netto
Nord (Salling Group), Rossmann and Tegut. Each of these well-established German
retailers is particularly renowned and popular in its respective home region.
We work closely with industry partners, whether they supply A-brands or private
labels.
The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member Axfood are
clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top
brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these
A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD
Retail Groupcooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,
including these A-brands.
The Axfood Group, together with the purchasing company Dagab, is a major player
in Sweden.
Axfood, Sweden's top retailer (with distribution formats such as the discounter
Willy's and the full-range retailers Hemköp and City Gross), has been a valuable
EMD member for 30 years through its purchasing company Dagab. The Axfood Group
already has a market share of over 25 per cent in its home market.
The distribution network supplied by Dagab, which includes product ranges and
services, consists of over 7,000 stores and partner shops. The group's total
turnover now reaches 7 billion euros.
Axfood's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group underscores the ongoing
strength of the partnership in the international retail sector. Peter Holm ,
Vice President at Dagab, commented on the membership of the Retail Group: 'We
are delighted to join this unique group of retailers who work closely with the
international A-brand industry. The cooperative and balanced approach adopted by
EMD is in alignment with our vision of building and successfully continuing
business with our industry partners.'
Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: 'Axfood is a
highly valued EMD member. With Axfood joining our international on-top business,
we can further expand our strong offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian
market.'
About EMD:
European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
brand manufacturers.
Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.
The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
following markets:
Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT
In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.
