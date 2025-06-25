    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    EMD's Retail Group further consolidates its position with Axfood from Sweden / The international retail alliance EMD is continuing to expand its importance in the cooperation with the A-brand industry (FOTO)

    Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - By effectively combining forces to benefit its
    millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to
    the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest
    example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Swedish Axfood
    Group, an EMD member since 1995, which will join the EMD Retail Group in 2026.

    To clarify: while EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and
    marketing of successful private label products, EMD members united in the Retail
    Group also implement cross-border services and marketing concepts in partnership
    with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

    In the Retail Group, Axfood from Sweden collaborates with selected prominent and
    successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the
    Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia and Superunie from the Netherlands.
    RTG International, a German company, is another key member of the Retail Group.
    RTG members include Globus, Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Klaas & Kock, Kaes, Netto
    Nord (Salling Group), Rossmann and Tegut. Each of these well-established German
    retailers is particularly renowned and popular in its respective home region.

    We work closely with industry partners, whether they supply A-brands or private
    labels.

    The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member Axfood are
    clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top
    brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these
    A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD
    Retail Groupcooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,
    including these A-brands.

    The Axfood Group, together with the purchasing company Dagab, is a major player
    in Sweden.

    Axfood, Sweden's top retailer (with distribution formats such as the discounter
    Willy's and the full-range retailers Hemköp and City Gross), has been a valuable
    EMD member for 30 years through its purchasing company Dagab. The Axfood Group
    already has a market share of over 25 per cent in its home market.

    The distribution network supplied by Dagab, which includes product ranges and
    services, consists of over 7,000 stores and partner shops. The group's total
    turnover now reaches 7 billion euros.

    Axfood's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group underscores the ongoing
    strength of the partnership in the international retail sector. Peter Holm ,
    Vice President at Dagab, commented on the membership of the Retail Group: 'We
    are delighted to join this unique group of retailers who work closely with the
    international A-brand industry. The cooperative and balanced approach adopted by
    EMD is in alignment with our vision of building and successfully continuing
    business with our industry partners.'

    Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: 'Axfood is a
    highly valued EMD member. With Axfood joining our international on-top business,
    we can further expand our strong offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian
    market.'

    About EMD:

    European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
    been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
    partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
    develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
    concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
    realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
    brand manufacturers.

    Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
    in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
    approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

    The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
    following markets:


    Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
    Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
    Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
    Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
    France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
    Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
    Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
    Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT


    In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
    the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.

    For further information:

    Donati & Rosmanith
    Uwe Rosmanith
    Triq ir-Rumani, 3
    Xlendi, XLN1431
    Malta
    Phone: +49 171 9706644
    mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de
    mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/6062443
    OTS: EMD - European Marketing Distribution




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    EMD's Retail Group further consolidates its position with Axfood from Sweden / The international retail alliance EMD is continuing to expand its importance in the cooperation with the A-brand industry (FOTO) By effectively combining forces to benefit its millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest example of this successful strategy is the …