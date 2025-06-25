EMD's Retail Group further consolidates its position with Axfood from Sweden / The international retail alliance EMD is continuing to expand its importance in the cooperation with the A-brand industry (FOTO)

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - By effectively combining forces to benefit its

millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to

the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest

example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Swedish Axfood

Group, an EMD member since 1995, which will join the EMD Retail Group in 2026.



To clarify: while EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and

marketing of successful private label products, EMD members united in the Retail

Group also implement cross-border services and marketing concepts in partnership

with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.





In the Retail Group, Axfood from Sweden collaborates with selected prominent and

successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the

Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia and Superunie from the Netherlands.

RTG International, a German company, is another key member of the Retail Group.

RTG members include Globus, Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Klaas & Kock, Kaes, Netto

Nord (Salling Group), Rossmann and Tegut. Each of these well-established German

retailers is particularly renowned and popular in its respective home region.



We work closely with industry partners, whether they supply A-brands or private

labels.



The core tasks for the EMD Retail Group members and new member Axfood are

clearly defined: promoting and marketing established and highly sought-after top

brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of these

A-brands) that are essential for customers in international retail. The EMD

Retail Groupcooperates with the most renowned manufacturers in the industry,

including these A-brands.



The Axfood Group, together with the purchasing company Dagab, is a major player

in Sweden.



Axfood, Sweden's top retailer (with distribution formats such as the discounter

Willy's and the full-range retailers Hemköp and City Gross), has been a valuable

EMD member for 30 years through its purchasing company Dagab. The Axfood Group

already has a market share of over 25 per cent in its home market.



The distribution network supplied by Dagab, which includes product ranges and

services, consists of over 7,000 stores and partner shops. The group's total

turnover now reaches 7 billion euros.



Axfood's recent inclusion in the EMD Retail Group underscores the ongoing

strength of the partnership in the international retail sector. Peter Holm ,

Vice President at Dagab, commented on the membership of the Retail Group: 'We

are delighted to join this unique group of retailers who work closely with the

international A-brand industry. The cooperative and balanced approach adopted by

EMD is in alignment with our vision of building and successfully continuing

business with our industry partners.'



Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMD, is also very pleased: 'Axfood is a

highly valued EMD member. With Axfood joining our international on-top business,

we can further expand our strong offering in the very dynamic Scandinavian

market.'



About EMD:



European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has

been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful

partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it

develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label

concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and

realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest

brand manufacturers.



Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies

in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of

approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.



The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the

following markets:





Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie

Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen

Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort

Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT

France: Francap South Korea: Lotte

Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi

Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood

Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT





In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in

the Chinese, Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.



