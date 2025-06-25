Tick Trading Software AG: 123% Net Income Surge, Forecast On Track

tick Trading Software AG reported a 123% increase in net income for the first half of the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Revenue rose by 17.6% to EUR 4,696 thousand, driven by a significant increase in load-dependent revenue.

The company's net income increased from EUR 526 thousand to EUR 1,170 thousand during the reporting period.

The full-year net income forecast is confirmed to be between EUR 1,300 thousand and EUR 1,700 thousand, indicating an improvement over the previous fiscal year.

A major customer is expected to reduce order flow by 15 to 20% starting in May 2025, impacting future sales.

The company is exploring new business opportunities to mitigate the expected decline in sales and will finalize its current year forecast after discussions with the customer.

The price of Tick Trading Software at the time of the news was 6,5000EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,38 % since publication.





