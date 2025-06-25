    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    LTS and Nualtis Announce Strategic Cooperation to Expand Global Manufacturing Capabilities, Accelerate Market Expansion, and Ensure Customer Success

    Andernach / Montreal (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG (LTS), a leading
    pharmaceutical technology company, and Nualtis (formerly IntelGenx Corp.), an
    innovator in oral thin film (OTF) drug delivery technology, today announced a
    strategic collaboration to provide customers with robust, reliable, high-quality
    and cost-competitive large-scale manufacturing capacities. The collaboration
    leverages LTS's global expertise in technology transfer, scale-up, and
    manufacturing, providing Nualtis with resources to scale their innovative OTF
    products and deliver them to patients worldwide. Through this collaboration, the
    companies will jointly work towards delivering advanced OTF therapies that
    improve patient outcomes and address pressing healthcare challenges.

    Nualtis has consistently demonstrated success in advancing OTF technologies. As
    Nualtis expands its pipeline of OTF programs, the collaboration supports
    scalable growth while offering its partners greater supply chain flexibility and
    security. The collaboration provides a unique opportunity for Nualtis to
    strengthen its position as a leader in the OTF market.

    As global leader in the development and manufacturing of OTF LTS continues to
    strengthen its position as a platform specialist by leveraging deep expertise to
    deliver exceptional outcomes for partners and their patients. Committed to
    innovation and long-term growth, LTS is actively investing in the future through
    collaboration with other organizations, advanced R&D resources, and expanded
    manufacturing capacity. These efforts ensure LTS remains at the forefront of
    oral thin film technology, driving progress across the healthcare landscape.

    "Teaming up Nualtis' excellent OTF Formulation platform with LTS's world-class
    manufacturing capabilities, allows the two companies to accelerate our shared
    vision of bringing patient-centric therapeutical solutions to our pharma
    partners." said Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS. "It provides LTS with an exciting
    opportunity to extend the reach of our mission of "We CARE, We CREATE, We
    DELIVER" to a wider range of molecules and therapies."

    "Nualtis is entering a new phase of growth, and this collaboration ensures we
    are ready," said Dr. Michael Raven, CEO of Nualtis. "Working with LTS allows us
    to complement our in-house manufacturing capabilities - giving our partners the
    confidence that we can support them from early development through to full-scale
    commercialization."

    Together, Nualtis and LTS will jointly support customers through every phase of
    drug development and commercialization by combining innovation with proven
    execution. The companies remain aligned in their commitment to delivering
