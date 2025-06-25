LTS and Nualtis Announce Strategic Cooperation to Expand Global Manufacturing Capabilities, Accelerate Market Expansion, and Ensure Customer Success
Andernach / Montreal (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG (LTS), a leading
pharmaceutical technology company, and Nualtis (formerly IntelGenx Corp.), an
innovator in oral thin film (OTF) drug delivery technology, today announced a
strategic collaboration to provide customers with robust, reliable, high-quality
and cost-competitive large-scale manufacturing capacities. The collaboration
leverages LTS's global expertise in technology transfer, scale-up, and
manufacturing, providing Nualtis with resources to scale their innovative OTF
products and deliver them to patients worldwide. Through this collaboration, the
companies will jointly work towards delivering advanced OTF therapies that
improve patient outcomes and address pressing healthcare challenges.
Nualtis has consistently demonstrated success in advancing OTF technologies. As
Nualtis expands its pipeline of OTF programs, the collaboration supports
scalable growth while offering its partners greater supply chain flexibility and
security. The collaboration provides a unique opportunity for Nualtis to
strengthen its position as a leader in the OTF market.
pharmaceutical technology company, and Nualtis (formerly IntelGenx Corp.), an
innovator in oral thin film (OTF) drug delivery technology, today announced a
strategic collaboration to provide customers with robust, reliable, high-quality
and cost-competitive large-scale manufacturing capacities. The collaboration
leverages LTS's global expertise in technology transfer, scale-up, and
manufacturing, providing Nualtis with resources to scale their innovative OTF
products and deliver them to patients worldwide. Through this collaboration, the
companies will jointly work towards delivering advanced OTF therapies that
improve patient outcomes and address pressing healthcare challenges.
Nualtis has consistently demonstrated success in advancing OTF technologies. As
Nualtis expands its pipeline of OTF programs, the collaboration supports
scalable growth while offering its partners greater supply chain flexibility and
security. The collaboration provides a unique opportunity for Nualtis to
strengthen its position as a leader in the OTF market.
As global leader in the development and manufacturing of OTF LTS continues to
strengthen its position as a platform specialist by leveraging deep expertise to
deliver exceptional outcomes for partners and their patients. Committed to
innovation and long-term growth, LTS is actively investing in the future through
collaboration with other organizations, advanced R&D resources, and expanded
manufacturing capacity. These efforts ensure LTS remains at the forefront of
oral thin film technology, driving progress across the healthcare landscape.
"Teaming up Nualtis' excellent OTF Formulation platform with LTS's world-class
manufacturing capabilities, allows the two companies to accelerate our shared
vision of bringing patient-centric therapeutical solutions to our pharma
partners." said Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS. "It provides LTS with an exciting
opportunity to extend the reach of our mission of "We CARE, We CREATE, We
DELIVER" to a wider range of molecules and therapies."
"Nualtis is entering a new phase of growth, and this collaboration ensures we
are ready," said Dr. Michael Raven, CEO of Nualtis. "Working with LTS allows us
to complement our in-house manufacturing capabilities - giving our partners the
confidence that we can support them from early development through to full-scale
commercialization."
Together, Nualtis and LTS will jointly support customers through every phase of
drug development and commercialization by combining innovation with proven
execution. The companies remain aligned in their commitment to delivering
strengthen its position as a platform specialist by leveraging deep expertise to
deliver exceptional outcomes for partners and their patients. Committed to
innovation and long-term growth, LTS is actively investing in the future through
collaboration with other organizations, advanced R&D resources, and expanded
manufacturing capacity. These efforts ensure LTS remains at the forefront of
oral thin film technology, driving progress across the healthcare landscape.
"Teaming up Nualtis' excellent OTF Formulation platform with LTS's world-class
manufacturing capabilities, allows the two companies to accelerate our shared
vision of bringing patient-centric therapeutical solutions to our pharma
partners." said Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS. "It provides LTS with an exciting
opportunity to extend the reach of our mission of "We CARE, We CREATE, We
DELIVER" to a wider range of molecules and therapies."
"Nualtis is entering a new phase of growth, and this collaboration ensures we
are ready," said Dr. Michael Raven, CEO of Nualtis. "Working with LTS allows us
to complement our in-house manufacturing capabilities - giving our partners the
confidence that we can support them from early development through to full-scale
commercialization."
Together, Nualtis and LTS will jointly support customers through every phase of
drug development and commercialization by combining innovation with proven
execution. The companies remain aligned in their commitment to delivering
Autor folgen