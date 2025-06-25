LTS and Nualtis Announce Strategic Cooperation to Expand Global Manufacturing Capabilities, Accelerate Market Expansion, and Ensure Customer Success

Andernach / Montreal (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG (LTS), a leading

pharmaceutical technology company, and Nualtis (formerly IntelGenx Corp.), an

innovator in oral thin film (OTF) drug delivery technology, today announced a

strategic collaboration to provide customers with robust, reliable, high-quality

and cost-competitive large-scale manufacturing capacities. The collaboration

leverages LTS's global expertise in technology transfer, scale-up, and

manufacturing, providing Nualtis with resources to scale their innovative OTF

products and deliver them to patients worldwide. Through this collaboration, the

companies will jointly work towards delivering advanced OTF therapies that

improve patient outcomes and address pressing healthcare challenges.



Nualtis has consistently demonstrated success in advancing OTF technologies. As

Nualtis expands its pipeline of OTF programs, the collaboration supports

scalable growth while offering its partners greater supply chain flexibility and

security. The collaboration provides a unique opportunity for Nualtis to

strengthen its position as a leader in the OTF market.







strengthen its position as a platform specialist by leveraging deep expertise to

deliver exceptional outcomes for partners and their patients. Committed to

innovation and long-term growth, LTS is actively investing in the future through

collaboration with other organizations, advanced R&D resources, and expanded

manufacturing capacity. These efforts ensure LTS remains at the forefront of

oral thin film technology, driving progress across the healthcare landscape.



"Teaming up Nualtis' excellent OTF Formulation platform with LTS's world-class

manufacturing capabilities, allows the two companies to accelerate our shared

vision of bringing patient-centric therapeutical solutions to our pharma

partners." said Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS. "It provides LTS with an exciting

opportunity to extend the reach of our mission of "We CARE, We CREATE, We

DELIVER" to a wider range of molecules and therapies."



"Nualtis is entering a new phase of growth, and this collaboration ensures we

are ready," said Dr. Michael Raven, CEO of Nualtis. "Working with LTS allows us

to complement our in-house manufacturing capabilities - giving our partners the

confidence that we can support them from early development through to full-scale

commercialization."



Together, Nualtis and LTS will jointly support customers through every phase of

drug development and commercialization by combining innovation with proven

execution. The companies remain aligned in their commitment to delivering Seite 1 von 2 Seite 2 ►





As global leader in the development and manufacturing of OTF LTS continues tostrengthen its position as a platform specialist by leveraging deep expertise todeliver exceptional outcomes for partners and their patients. Committed toinnovation and long-term growth, LTS is actively investing in the future throughcollaboration with other organizations, advanced R&D resources, and expandedmanufacturing capacity. These efforts ensure LTS remains at the forefront oforal thin film technology, driving progress across the healthcare landscape."Teaming up Nualtis' excellent OTF Formulation platform with LTS's world-classmanufacturing capabilities, allows the two companies to accelerate our sharedvision of bringing patient-centric therapeutical solutions to our pharmapartners." said Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS. "It provides LTS with an excitingopportunity to extend the reach of our mission of "We CARE, We CREATE, WeDELIVER" to a wider range of molecules and therapies.""Nualtis is entering a new phase of growth, and this collaboration ensures weare ready," said Dr. Michael Raven, CEO of Nualtis. "Working with LTS allows usto complement our in-house manufacturing capabilities - giving our partners theconfidence that we can support them from early development through to full-scalecommercialization."Together, Nualtis and LTS will jointly support customers through every phase ofdrug development and commercialization by combining innovation with provenexecution. The companies remain aligned in their commitment to delivering