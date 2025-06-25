The Platform Group Expands in Optics, Sells Mister Spex Stake
The Platform Group AG is making strategic moves in the optical industry, eyeing significant growth and innovation. By selling a 7.6% stake in Mister Spex SE, the company is sharpening its focus on the optical sector. With plans to connect over 1,000 local opticians and hearing acousticians, the company is setting its sights on expansive growth. The new 'Optics & Hearing' segment is projected to generate significant revenue, marking a promising future. Operating across 27 industries, The Platform Group AG continues to leverage platform solutions for robust growth.
- The Platform Group AG is expanding in the optical sector and has sold a 7.6% minority stake in Mister Spex SE.
- The company has implemented a three-stage market entry strategy for the optician and hearing acoustics industry, acquiring four groups of companies linked to the MyGlasses.de platform.
- It plans to acquire a double-digit number of optical companies in 2025 and 2026, aiming to connect at least 1,000 local opticians and hearing acousticians to the MyGlasses platform by the end of 2026.
- The new "Optics & Hearing" segment is projected to generate over EUR 30 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in 2025.
- The management's decision to sell the stake in Mister Spex SE is part of a targeted strategy to focus on the profitable optical sector and efficient capital allocation.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 27 industries with platform solutions and reported sales of EUR 525 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,7200EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous
day.
