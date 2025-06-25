Westwing Expands Across Europe: Seize New Opportunities Now!

Westwing, Europe's leading e-commerce platform for Beautiful Living, is expanding its presence across Europe, recently entering Croatia, Finland, and Slovenia.

The company aims to open 5 to 10 new countries in 2025 as part of its strategic growth plan, now operating in 18 European countries.

Westwing is set to open a new store in Munich in July 2025, enhancing its offline retail strategy and customer engagement.

The new markets have strong potential due to digitally engaged audiences and increasing demand for premium Home & Living solutions.

Westwing combines inspirational content with exclusive collections and curated third-party brands to cater to Design Lovers seeking elevated interiors.

Founded in 2011 and publicly listed since 2018, Westwing achieved a Gross Merchandise Volume of EUR 497 million in 2024.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report 2025, at Westwing is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 7,9700EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.





