LION E-Mobility AG Unveils 2024 Report, Affirms 2025 Forecast

LION E-Mobility AG published its audited annual report for 2024 and confirmed its forecast for 2025.

The company generated €16.9 million in revenue in 2024, with an EBITDA of -€3.5 million, but achieved a positive EBITDA of €2.4 million in Q4 2024.

LION underwent comprehensive restructuring in 2024, including selling its stake in TÜV Süd Battery Testing GmbH, leading to a strengthened balance sheet with an equity ratio increase to 22.1%.

For 2025, LION expects revenues between €28 million and €35 million and a positive EBITDA, focusing on strategic direction-setting in immersion technology and new OEM projects.

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs with a production capacity of 2 GWh, offering solutions for electric vehicles and industrial applications.

The company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 26, 2025, in Zug, Switzerland, and the full annual report is available on their website.

The next important date, 2024 Annual Report LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 25.06.2025.



